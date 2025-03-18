Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2033: Trends and Shares for Equipment, Applications and Regions

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Report by Equipment, Application, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian agricultural equipment market size reached INR 1.23 trillion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach INR 2.69 trillion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.63% during 2025-2033.



Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Drivers

Labour Shortage: Labour shortage has been a major reason that has driven farmers towards farm mechanization. Large scale migration from rural to urban areas and a number of rural employment schemes have created a labour shortage in rural areas. For instance, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Agency (NREGA) has had in many places a ripple effect - labour shortage leading to farm mechanization. The implementation of this scheme has significantly reduced the inflow of seasonal migrant labourers from Bihar and UP to states like Haryana and Punjab during the crucial sowing and transplantation season. As a result, the demand for farm machines in these states has witnessed a significant increase.

Ease of Financing: In recent years, a number of banks and microfinance institutions have been set all across rural India. This has provided farmers an easy availability of credit to purchase farm machinery.

Government Incentives: Incentives in the form of subsidies, low import duties on agricultural machinery and easy financing schemes by the Indian government has also been a major driver of the farm equipment market in India.

Rising incomes: As a result of strong economic growth and agricultural productivity, the income levels of rural households have been continuously increasing over the last few years. Rising incomes have enabled farmers to significantly increase their spending on agriculture mechanization.

Large Untapped Market: Despite strong growth in recent years, the penetration of tractors and a number of related equipment still remains relatively low. This is expected to leave a lot of room for future growth.

Emergence of Contract Farming: The emergence of contract farming is also expected to give a strong boost to the agricultural equipment market in India. We expect contract farming to enable farmers to get the benefit of technology, training and financing with the contractor's support. This is expected to facilitate the adoption of mechanized farming practices.

Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Indian agricultural equipment market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on equipment and application.



Breakup by Equipment

Based on the equipment, the market has been segmented as tractors, trailers, harvesters, planting equipment, irrigation and crop processing equipment, spraying equipment, hay and forage equipment and others.



Breakup by Application

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as land development and seed bed preparation, sowing and planting, weed cultivation, plant protection, harvesting and threshing, and post-harvest and agro processing.



Breakup by Region

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented as North India, South India, East India and West India.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

This report provides a deep insight into the Indian agricultural equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

What was the size of the Indian agricultural equipment market in 2024?

What is the expected growth rate of the Indian agricultural equipment market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the Indian agricultural equipment market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian agricultural equipment market?

What is the breakup of the Indian agricultural equipment market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the Indian agricultural equipment market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the Indian agricultural equipment market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 1.23 INR Trillion Forecasted Market Value by 2033 2.69 INR Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered India

