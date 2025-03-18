Prefilled Syringes Industry Trends and Global Market Forecasts 2025-2035: Growing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars and Higher Adoption of Self-injection Devices Fueling Steady Growth

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market Industry Report 2025, by Purpose of Syringe, Therapeutic Area, Type of Molecule, Type of Barrel Material, Number of Barrel Chamber, Type of Needle System, Usability of Syringe, Type of Syringe, Type of Packaging and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market is estimated to grow from USD 3.02 billion in the current year to USD 4.97 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, till 2035.

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need to administer injectable medications on a frequent basis, there is a notable rise in preference for self-administration of drugs / therapeutics. According to a recent study, close to 133 million individuals annually suffer from one or more chronic disorders in the US alone and this number is likely to reach 170 million by 2030.

As a result, a number of drug delivery devices that can be used for self-medication have been developed and introduced into the market. Examples include autoinjectors, large volume wearable injectors, pen injectors and prefilled syringes. It is worth highlighting that among the aforementioned devices, prefilled syringes are the most established range of products. In fact, given the advantages it offers over other traditional drug administration solutions, the applications of this drug packaging and delivery system have increased over the years.

Moreover, with the increase in development of parenteral drugs, the consumption of prefilled syringes has tripled. The current demand for safer, easier to administer technologies along with the industry's efforts to reduce costs and increase efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the prefilled syringes market in the future.

Prefilled Syringes Market: Key Insights

Presently, more than 120 prefilled syringes are available / being manufactured across the world; majority of the prefilled syringe manufacturers are based in Asia-Pacific.

In pursuit of obtaining a competitive edge, companies are actively undertaking initiatives to integrate advanced features in their respective prefilled syringe portfolios.

Since 2019, more than 1,300 patents related to prefilled syringes and its related components have been filed / granted by various stakeholders to protect the intellectual property generated within this domain.

Several scientists, clinicians and industry veterans, affiliated to academic / medical / commercial organizations, are spearheading research related to prefilled syringes.

More than 170 prefilled syringe combination products are either commercially available or being evaluated for a variety of dosage forms.

Around 70% of the prefilled syringe combination products are currently in the later phases of development (Phase III and IV); the majority of these are being administered through the subcutaneous route.

Several big pharma players are actively carrying out initiatives to strengthen their injectable drug pipeline, across various therapeutic areas.

Close to 50 players are engaged in offering fill / finish services for prefilled syringes; majority of these players are based in Europe, followed by North America.

Identifying the driving factors (that fuel advancements) as well as barriers (that slow down the research progress) helps improve strategic planning and results in efficient operations in the prefilled syringes domain.

Owing to the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars (requiring precise dosing), and higher adoption of self-injection devices (in emergency conditions), the prefilled syringes market is likely to grow at a steady rate, till 2035.

Glass prefilled syringes capture majority share of this market; dual chamber prefilled syringes are anticipated to grow at a faster pace as compared to single chamber prefilled syringes.

The projected future opportunity for prefilled syringes market is likely to be well distributed in terms of usability of syringe, type of syringe, type of packaging and key geographical regions.

Prefilled Syringes Market Key Findings

Currently, Specialty Syringes Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Blood Disorders Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Protein Molecules are Likely to Dominate the Prefilled Syringes Market During the Forecast Period

Glass Material Accounts for the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Currently, Single Chambered Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Luer Syringes Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Prefilled Syringes Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, Disposable Syringes Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Safety Prefilled Syringes Segment is Likely to Dominate the Prefilled Syringes Market During the Forecast Period.

Currently, Nested Syringe Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Prefilled Syringes Market

Europe Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Some Key Players in the Prefilled Syringes Market include:

Becton Dickinson

Credence MedSystems

Gerresheimer

O.Pharma

Medefil

MedXL

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Nipro PharmaPackaging

Novartis

Pfizer

SCHOTT

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Shandong Weigao

Shin Yan Sheno Precision Industrial

Stevanato

Taisei Kako

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Prefilled Syringes: Market Overview

7. Product Competitiveness Analysis

8. Company Profiles: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers In North America

9. Company Profiles: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers In Europe

10. Company Profiles: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers In Asia-Pacific

11. Needlestick Injuries

12. Regulatory Landscape For Prefilled Syringes

13. Prefilled Syringe Combination Products

14. Key Therapeutic Areas

15. Prefilled Syringes: Likely Drug Candidates Analysis

16. Combination Products: Big Pharma Activity

17. Recent Developments

18. Patent Analysis

19. Kol Analysis

20. Specialty Prefilled Syringes

21. Technological Advances Related To Prefilled Syringes

22. Key Growth Drivers

23. Swot Analysis

24. Global Prefilled Syringes Market

25. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Purpose Of Syringe

26. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type Of Molecule

27. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Therapeutic Area

28. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type Of Barrel Material

29. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Number Of Chamber

30. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type Of Needle System

31. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Usability Of Syringe

32. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type Of Syringe

33. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type Of Packaging

34. Prefilled Syringes Market, By Key Geographical Regions

35. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Blood Disorders

36. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Infectious Diseases

37. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Autoimmune Disorders

38. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Oncological Disorders

39. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Cardiovascular Disorders

40. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Respiratory Disorders

41. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Neurological Disorders

42. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Metabolic Disorders

43. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Ophthalmic Disorders

44. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Orthopedic Disorders

45. Prefilled Syringes Market, For Other Disorders

46. Prefilled Syringe Component Manufacturers

47. Fill / Finish Service Providers For Prefilled Syringes

48. Case Study: Autoinjectors

49. Concluding Remarks

50. Executive Insights

