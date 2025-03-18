Filtration and Contamination Control: Global Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast 2025-2034, Featuring Profiles of Donaldson Company, Cummins, Filtration Group Corp., HYDAC Int'l, and MANN+HUMMEL

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filtration and Contamination Control Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The filtration and contamination control market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $41.67 billion in 2024 to $43.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, growing industrialization, awareness of air and water quality, expansion of healthcare sector, quality standards in manufacturing, food and beverage safety, water and wastewater treatment.

North America was the largest region in the filtration and contamination control market in 2024.

Key Companies Profiled: Donaldson Company Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Filtration Group Corporation; HYDAC International GmbH; MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH.



The filtration and contamination control market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $54.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising concerns about airborne diseases, focus on indoor air quality, expansion of renewable energy, demand for clean energy, increasing water scarcity, regulatory support for filtration. Major trends in the forecast period include growing emphasis on cleanroom technologies, adoption of HEPA and ULPA filters, advancements in nanofiber filtration technology, remote monitoring and IoT integration, customized filtration solutions, air purification in HVAC systems.



The rise in pollution from industrial waste is anticipated to boost the growth of the filtration and contamination control market. For example, in February 2022, a report from the World Bank, a US-based financial institution that offers loans and grants to governments in low- and middle-income countries for capital projects, indicated that rapid population growth and urbanization will cause annual waste generation to rise by 73%, reaching 3.88 billion tons by 2050. Therefore, the increasing pollution from industrial waste is propelling the growth of the filtration and contamination control market.



The expanding automotive industry is expected to enhance the growth of the filtration and contamination control market in the future. For example, in June 2023, a report from Cox Automotive, a US-based provider of automotive services and technology, projected that car sales volume will increase by 11.6% annually, reaching 7.65 million units in the first half of 2023. This growth is attributed to new vehicle sales (1.1%) and repair and maintenance services (0.8%). It is anticipated that the number of units sold in June will rise from 1.1 million to 1.3 million. Therefore, the expanding automotive industry is propelling the growth of the filtration and contamination control market.



Technological advancements have become a significant trend in the filtration and contamination control market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on developing innovative filtration and contamination products and solutions to enhance their market presence. For example, in July 2022, G6 Material, a US-based innovative technology company specializing in advanced graphene materials, introduced an advanced antimicrobial graphene air filtration system called Breathe+ Pro. The Breathe+ Pro Air Purifier utilizes state-of-the-art air filters coated with activated carbon and graphene oxide. This coating aims to enhance the air filter's effectiveness in capturing bioaerosol particles. This advanced air purification system effectively removes microbes, dust particles, smog, dander, pollen, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air.



Leading companies in the filtration and contamination control market are developing innovative products, such as high-efficiency filtration (HEF) solutions, to cater to a broader customer base, drive sales, and boost revenue. For instance, in October 2022, Alkegen, a US-based provider of specialty materials, introduced three new high-efficiency filtration (HEF) products for air, liquid, and molecular applications. The newly launched HEF products include TriboStatiX, LyPore MB, and LydAir GP. TriboStatiX is an air filtration media rated at MERV 13 that offers high-performance pleat media with reduced initial resistance, thereby enhancing filtration efficiency and lowering energy consumption in HVAC units, which leads to decreased overall operational costs. LyPore MB represents Alkegen's latest line of melt-blown liquid filtration media, designed to meet rigorous application requirements, featuring high filtration efficiency, minimal pressure drop, and excellent dirt-holding capacity. Furthermore, Alkegen's innovative LydAir GP molecular filtration media is noted for its exceptional uniformity and layering, allowing it to accommodate a wide variety of functional adsorbents, including activated carbon and ion exchange resins.



In February 2024, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions, a Canadian company specializing in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and air filtration, acquired CON-TEST for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is intended to broaden BGE's reach and expertise in offering testing and certification services for controlled environments throughout Canada, thereby enhancing their capacity to provide high-quality indoor air solutions in critical settings like laboratories and hospitals. CON-TEST is a leading provider of controlled environment services in Canada.

Report Scope

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



1) by Filtration Type: Liquid Filtration; Air Filtration

2) by Customer Type: Aftermarket; OEM

3) by Application: Engine; on Road; Agriculture; Construction; Mining and Marine; Industrial; Industrial Machinery; Oil and Gas



Subsegments:



1) by Liquid Filtration: Microfiltration; Ultrafiltration; Nanofiltration; Reverse Osmosis; Depth Filtration

2) by Air Filtration: HEPA Filters; ULPA Filters; Activated Carbon Filters; Electrostatic Filters; Panel Filters



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $43.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $54.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

