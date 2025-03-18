Rover Releases True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report for 2025

Dog parents can expect costs to increase as much as 7% this year while cat parents could see up to a 10% increase

SEATTLE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today released its sixth iteration of the True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report for dogs and cats . Backed by data, research and insights from real pet parents, the report aims to educate and inform current and prospective pet parents about the financial responsibilities and potential costs associated with caring for dog and cat family members.

According to the report, the average lifetime care for a 10-year-old dog costs approximately $34,550 and $32,170 for a 16-year-old cat. Costs can vary significantly based on breed, size, health conditions and lifespan, with cats expected to live longer than the average dog.

On the heels of ongoing inflation and newly enacted tariffs, prices of pet goods and services continue to rise in 2025, as pet parents can expect to spend about 11% more for veterinary fees this year, 183% more for pet cleaning supplies, 20% more for grooming supplies and 85% more for treats and chews. More than a quarter (28%) of pet parents admit they are worried about being able to afford the things their pet needs right now and half (52%) are concerned that tariffs will further increase the cost of having a pet.

While the cost of having a pet has gone up, the cost of bringing one home is lower than in 2024–likely due to waning adoption rates. In 2025, welcoming a new dog into the family can range from $1,150 to $4,420 and a new cat can cost between $750 and $2,715. With initial vaccines and spay or neutering typically included, adopting from a shelter is the most budget-friendly way to welcome a pet into the family. And, this year, the cost of adoption has dropped 19% for dogs and 16% for cats.

“Working with pet parents on a daily basis, two things are clear: people are concerned about the high and rising costs of pet parenthood, and pet parents continue to be unwavering in their commitment to their furry family members,” said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Rover Pet People Panelist and Owner of the Kleinburg Veterinary Hospital. “While the lifetime costs of a pet can potentially be overwhelming, the average healthy dog or cat can live for a decade or more, and the love and companionship they provide is priceless. Being financially prepared with a budget or dedicated savings, and focusing on prevention with regular checkups and recommended vaccines can help the financial responsibility of pet parenthood feel more manageable.”

Rover’s True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report includes unique data from 1,000 pet parents across the U.S. Key findings from the report include:

Pet lovers are still adding dogs and cats to their families:

20% of pet parents brought home a new dog or cat in 2024, another 33% are considering adding a new pet to the family in the next twelve months.

53% of dog parents say the actual upfront costs of bringing home a new pet matched their budget, while 27% say costs were higher and 21% report spending less than expected.

Pet parents are concerned about inflation and tariffs:

Nearly half (48%) of pet parents are concerned about the rising cost of pet care over their pet’s lifetime.

52% of pet parents are concerned that tariffs will further increase the cost of having a pet.

31% of pet parents agree the cost of pet items seems to be increasing more than other household or personal care items.



Budgeting for our pets:

When it comes to pet spending, 69% of pet parents report that pet food and treats take up the majority of their budget.

One in three (33%) pet parents have reduced spending in other areas of their life (e.g. groceries, entertainment) to make sure they could afford the things their pets need.

One in four (25%) pet parents have made lifestyle changes to reduce pet spending, such as switching to a more affordable pet food or finding more affordable pet care.

A third (34%) of pet parents say pet spending is one of the last categories they would cut if budgets were tight.

When it comes to quality, two thirds (68%) of pet parents look for pet products and services that are similar in quality to what they would purchase for themselves or other family members. 20% say they seek out higher quality items for their pets.

When it comes to choosing a pet, pet parents say factors like size (52%), breed (52%) and cost (35%) had an impact on deciding which pet to bring home.

Don’t forget pets when it comes to your will and taxes:

21% of pet parents say their dog or cat is included in their will or other legal arrangements, to make sure they’re cared for should something happen. Another 40% are planning to do so.

44% of pet parents wish there were more tax benefits for pet parents, such as write offs and tax credits.

Reducing pet spend and preparing for emergencies:

According to pet parents, the most popular method to reduce pet spending and/or unexpected pet related expenses is to set money aside for surprise expenses like an unplanned veterinary visit (31%). The other leading tactics were to: set a budget and keep track of pet expenses (30%), rely on subscription services to save on things like toys and treats (19%), and to purchase pet insurance with the intention to save on veterinary care (18%). One in three (34%) have not sought out resources for reducing pet related expenses.

A third (33%) of pet parents agree that pet insurance is a good cost-saving investment.

Pet-related costs can vary depending on location, with some cities being more affordable for pet parents while others may cost them more.

The top 10 most affordable cities for pet parents are:

Parsons, KS Lawton, OK Anniston, AL Springfield, MO Tupelo, MS Evansville, IN Jonesboro, AR McAllen, TX Beckley, WV Dayton, OH

The 10 least affordable cities for pet parents are:

Manhattan, NY San Francisco, CA Greenwich, CT Seattle, WA Honolulu, HI Bethesda, MD Anchorage, AK Boston, MA Portland, ME Hoboken, NJ

For the full report on the True Cost of Pet Parenthood in 2025, including the full list of most and least expensive cities, please visit here for dogs and here for cats. The True Cost of Pet Parenthood in 2025 report was developed by Rover in March 2025.

Methodology: Results are based on a Rover survey of 1,000 U.S. based pet parents conducted in February 2025 via Pollfish. Rover determined the most expensive and affordable states based on the cost of office visits, emergency visits, adoption fees, and licensing fees. The most and least affordable cities are determined by cost of living data from the Economic Research Institute, Rover dog boarding services, Spot and Lemonade pet insurance, Zillow, local vet clinics, local emergency clinics, and average supply costs. For dog boarding services, an average seven day stay was assumed. Cost of pet care services, such as boarding and training were based on Rover services. Supplies and preventatives were calculated using the national average cost and applying the cost of living index multiplier calculated by The Council for Community and Economic Research .

Sources: Apartments.com, ASPCA, Banfield, Chewy, Lemonade, Pawlicy, Petco, Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, B.Sc., D.V.M., Rover, state-specific Humane Societies and Zillow.

