Rover Unveils Sixth Annual True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report, Exploring Major Trends Among Pet Parents Across Canada

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rover.com , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, reveals the sixth edition of its True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report, offering detailed insights into the financial responsibilities of caring for dogs and cats in Canada.

Rover’s annual report breaks down the various costs associated with pet parenthood, from upfront expenses of bringing home a new dog or cat to monthly, yearly and lifetime care costs. Based on insights and data from real Canadian pet parents, the report sheds light on pet-spending trends, while offering valuable resources to guide and educate both current and future pet parents on the financial responsibilities of caring for their pets.

"Pet parenthood is a rewarding journey, but it’s important to understand the financial commitment it entails," says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Rover’s Toronto-based Veterinary Expert. "From food and regular check-ups to unexpected expenses like emergency care or aging-related needs, planning ahead can make a significant difference in ensuring pets receive the care they deserve, while easing the financial strain on their families."

The report highlights regional differences in pet related expenses across Canada, detailing costs in the most and least expensive provinces. Notably, Alberta ranks as one of the most expensive provinces, alongside the expected inclusion of Ontario. In contrast, Quebec and British Columbia are identified as more affordable provinces for pet parents. There’s been a notable drop in the percentage of Canadians bringing home a new pet, from 29% in 2023 to 21% in 2024. However, interest remains strong, as 35% are still considering an additional pet in the next year.

According to the data, dog parents can expect costs to increase as much as 18% this year while cat parents could see up to a 41% increase compared to 2024. Yearly pet spending ranges from $965 to $4,020 for dogs and from $930 to $2,400 for cats, with food and treats being the biggest monthly expense for most dog (74%) and cat (81%) parents. The lifetime cost of pet parenthood can be substantial, with cat parents spending up to $73,585 and dog parents up to $53,935 over the course of their pet's life. Other key trends from the report include:

Canadians Prefer Locally Sourced Pet Goods

With tariffs now confirmed, 55% of pet parents say they will opt for Canadian pet brands or locally sourced options, even at a higher cost. This sentiment is slightly stronger among those with dogs (57%) compared to cats (52%). Another third (33%) of pet parents would still consider Canadian options if the price difference isn’t too steep.

When buying pet food, nearly half (47%) of pet parents prioritize Canadian brands or locally sourced options, even if they cost more. This trend is consistent across dog and cat parents, with 49% of dog parents and 44% of cat parents prioritizing local options.

Rising Costs in Canada are a Growing Concern

More than half of pet parents (58%) have noticed consistently increasing prices for pet-related expenses. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of pet parents acknowledge that this financial commitment has impacted their lifestyle and budgeting decisions. The challenge grows as pets age, with another 63% observing higher expenses for their care over time. Additionally, Canada’s varied and often extreme weather conditions have contributed to increased spending, with 26% of pet parents purchasing extra gear like winter coats or cooling mats, and 13% paying for additional services such as indoor daycare or grooming.

Financial Planning Can Make Pet Parenthood More Affordable

While many pet parents prepare financially, a significant portion (15%) do not budget for the upfront costs when bringing home a new pet, with 25% of cat parents, in particular, reporting no budget at all. This gap in financial planning could create surprise expenses for new pet parents.

Managing pet expenses doesn’t have to be overwhelming with the right financial planning. More than a third (37%) of pet parents save for surprise costs like vet visits, while 36% use budgeting and expense tracking to stay ahead. Some turn to alternative solutions like pet insurance (18%), subscription services for savings on toys and treats (10%), or pet prescription services (7%). However, 34% of pet parents haven’t explored cost-saving resources, and many are making personal sacrifices – 35% have cut back on groceries or entertainment, and 15% have taken on side gigs.

Pet parenthood remains a beloved aspect of Canadian life, with 96% of pet parents considering their pets part of the family. However, the report’s findings suggest economic pressures and rising costs may be influencing adoption rates. While many pet parents plan for the financial demands of pet care, the lack of budgeting among some highlights the need for greater education around the true costs of pet parenthood.

To explore the full report on the True Cost of Pet Parenthood in 2024, see here for dogs and here for cats.

Methodology

Results are based on a Rover survey of 1,000 Canadian pet parents conducted in February 2025, via Pollfish. Rover determined the most expensive and affordable provinces based on the cost of office visits, emergency visits, adoption fees, and licensing fees. Cost of pet care services, such as boarding and training were based on Rover services. Costs of supplies and preventatives were calculated using the national average and applying a cost of living multiplier calculated by Statistics Canada .

Sources: BC SPCA, Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Mondou, Ontario SPCA, PetSmart, PetValu, Rover, and Trupanion

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com® is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and training in select markets. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

