KE Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and a Final Cash Dividend

BEIJING, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and also announced a final cash dividend.

Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Gross transaction value (GTV) 1 in 2024 was RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion), an increase of 6.6% year-over-year. GTV of existing home transactions was RMB2,246.5 billion (US$307.8 billion), an increase of 10.8% year-over-year. GTV of new home transactions was RMB970.0 billion (US$132.9 billion), a decrease of 3.3% year-over-year. GTV of home renovation and furnishing was RMB16.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), an increase of 27.3% year-over-year. GTV of emerging and other services was RMB116.0 billion (US$15.9 billion), an increase of 17.6% year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, GTV was RMB1,143.8 billion (US$156.7 billion), an increase of 55.5% year-over-year. GTV of existing home transactions was RMB744.8 billion (US$102.0 billion), an increase of 59.1% year-over-year. GTV of new home transactions was RMB355.3 billion (US$48.7 billion), an increase of 49.3% year-over-year. GTV of home renovation and furnishing was RMB5.3 billion (US$0.7 billion), an increase of 34.7% year-over-year. GTV of emerging and other services was RMB38.3 billion (US$5.3 billion), an increase of 50.0% year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net revenues were RMB31.1 billion (US$4.3 billion), an increase of 54.1% year-over-year.

were RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion), an increase of 20.2% year-over-year. were RMB31.1 billion (US$4.3 billion), an increase of 54.1% year-over-year. Net income in 2024 was RMB4,078 million (US$559 million), a decrease of 30.8% year-over-year. Adjusted net income 2 in 2024 was RMB7,211 million (US$988 million), a decrease of 26.4% year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024 , net income was RMB577 million (US$79 million), a decrease of 13.9% year-over-year. Adjusted net income was RMB1,344 million (US$184 million), a decrease of 21.6% year-over-year.

Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, commented, “in 2024, China's real estate industry is accelerating towards an advanced stage, with customer demand shifting towards reducing decision-making risks and pursuing higher living quality. We empower service providers with technology, enabling optimal decision-making and driving the industry's leap toward higher service efficiency.”

“Under the strategy of active growth and ecosystem optimization, we achieved significant growth in several key metrics in 2024. The number of active stores on the platform reached nearly 49,700, an 18.3% increase year-on-year, while the number of active agents surpassed 445,000, a 12.1% increase year-on-year. The total GTV was RMB3,349.4 billion, with net revenues hitting a historic high of RMB93.5 billion, a 20.2% increase year-on-year. GTV of existing home transactions grew 10.8% year-on-year, while net revenues from new home transaction services increased by 10.1% year-on-year. The home renovation and furnishing services saw continuous improvement in scale and delivery capability, achieving net revenues of RMB14.8 billion, a 36.1% year-on-year increase. The home rental services managed over 430,000 units by the end of 2024, generating net revenues of RMB14.3 billion, a 135.0% year-on-year increase, with refined operations improving customer experience. Our Beihaojia business explored driving product strength and reduce risks in the new home industry through the C2M (customer to manufacturing) model.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to our strategic direction of becoming ‘more technology-driven and more human-centric.’ AI-powered technology will enable deeper insights into personalized customer needs and redefine the boundaries of service providers’ capabilities, while a human-centered approach will highlight the value of service. We believe that the integration of technology and human touch will drive a step-change in consumer experience and service efficiency, unlocking new possibilities for the residential services industry,” concluded Mr. Peng.

Mr. Tao Xu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Beike, added, “in 2024, both the existing and new home markets saw a significant recovery following the stimulus policies introduced in September. The total volume of existing home transactions saw year-on-year growth in 2024, and structurally, the proportion of existing home transactions within the overall real estate market further increased.

Facing market opportunities, we continued to make breakthroughs in scale in 2024. Our full-year net revenues reached RMB93.5 billion, up 20.2% year-over-year. Net revenues from existing and new home transaction services both grew year-over-year. Net revenues from non-housing transaction services grew by 64.2% year-over-year, accounting for 33.8% of total net revenues, serving as a new growth engine. Our earnings quality improved as well. Net operating cash inflow in 2024 was RMB9.45 billion, 1.3 times our adjusted net income for the year.

We placed great emphasis on shareholder returns. We have in aggregate repurchased shares with a total consideration of approximately US$716 million in 2024, which accounted for approximately 3.9% of the Company’s total issued shares at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, we are here to declare our final cash dividend, with an aggregate amount of approximately US$0.4 billion, reaffirming our commitment to sharing long-term value with our shareholders.

We believe our outstanding financial management capabilities will safeguard our ‘one body, three wings’ strategy and facilitate the steady growth of all business lines.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 54.1% to RMB31.1 billion (US$4.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB20.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of total GTV and the expansion of home rental business. Total GTV increased by 55.5% to RMB1,143.8 billion (US$156.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB735.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the recovery of housing transaction market driven by the supportive policies and the Company’s proactive growth strategy and enhanced capabilities in market coverage.

Net revenues from existing home transaction services were RMB8.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased by 47.5% from RMB6.0 billion in the same period of 2023. GTV of existing home transactions increased by 59.1% to RMB744.8 billion (US$102.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB468.1 billion in the same period of 2023. The higher growth rate in GTV compared to net revenues in existing home transaction services was primarily attributable to a decrease in the commission rate of existing home sales transaction services, driven by a strategic scaling-down of certain value-added services offerings as the Company prioritized service quality assurance to ensure the premium offerings maintain their value proposition to customers.



Among that, (i) commission revenue was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased by 53.0% from RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by Lianjia stores of 65.7% to RMB311.7 billion (US$42.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB188.1 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by the decrease in the commission rate of existing home sales transaction services charged by Lianjia stores which was driven by a strategic scale back certain value-added services offerings; and



(ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services, which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company’s platform increased by 25.0% to RMB1.5 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB1.2 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform of 54.7% to RMB433.2 billion (US$59.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB280.0 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by incentive-based reductions in platform service and franchise service fees for connected stores.

Net revenues from new home transaction services increased by 72.7% to RMB13.1 billion (US$1.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB7.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase of GTV of new home transactions of 49.3% to RMB355.3 billion (US$48.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB238.0 billion in the same period of 2023, and the improved monetization capability. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on Beike platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels increased by 51.6% to RMB287.5 billion (US$39.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB189.7 billion in the same period of 2023, and the GTV of new home transactions served by Lianjia brand increased by 40.4% to RMB67.8 billion (US$9.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB48.3 billion in the same period of 2023.





Net revenues from home rental services increased by 108.7% to RMB4.6 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of the number of rental units under the Carefree Rent model.



Net revenues from emerging and other services were RMB0.4 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.7 billion in the same period of 2023.



Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues increased by 59.1% to RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB15.1 billion in the same period of 2023.

Commission – split. The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 71.7% to RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from new home transaction services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.



Commission and compensation – internal. The Company’s cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 64.8% to RMB6.5 billion (US$0.9 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB3.9 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the net revenues from existing and new home transactions derived from transactions facilitated through Lianjia agents and the increase in fixed compensation costs mainly driven by the increased number of Lianjia agents and improved benefits for them.



Cost of home renovation and furnishing. The Company’s cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 9.8% to RMB2.9 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.





Other costs. The Company’s other costs increased to RMB0.7 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB0.5 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and an increase in provision and funding costs of financial services.



Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 39.4% to RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 23.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.5% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a) a lower contribution margin of existing home transaction services led by the increased fix compensation costs as percentage of net revenues from existing home transaction services and b）a lower contribution margin of emerging and other services.

Income from Operations

Total operating expenses increased by 15.8% to RMB6.2 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB5.3 billion in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs, partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses.





were RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs, partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 12.7% to RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.1 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business.





increased by 12.7% to RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.1 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business. Research and development expenses increased by 38.4% to RMB739 million (US$101 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB534 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increased headcount of research and development personnel and the increased technical service costs.



Income from operations was RMB1,011 million (US$139 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to loss from operations of RMB173 million in the same period of 2023. Operating margin was 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to negative 0.9% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the improved operating leverage in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

Adjusted income from operations6 was RMB1,755 million (US$240 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB856 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted operating margin7 was 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.2% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA8 was RMB2,343 million (US$321 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,700 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income was RMB577 million (US$79 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB670 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in income tax expenses.

Adjusted net income was RMB1,344 million (US$184 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,714 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB570 million (US$78 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB670 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders9 was RMB1,336 million (US$183 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,713 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders10 were RMB0.51 (US$0.07) and RMB0.49 (US$0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB0.58 and RMB0.56 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders11 were RMB1.19 (US$0.16) and RMB1.14 (US$0.16) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB1.49 and RMB1.44 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments

As of December 31, 2024, the combined balance of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB61.6 billion (US$8.4 billion).

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 20.2% to RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB77.8 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenues from new home transaction services and the expansion of home renovation and furnishing and home rental business. Total GTV increased by 6.6% to RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB3,142.9 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the Company’s proactive growth strategy and enhanced capabilities in market coverage.

Net revenues from existing home transaction services were RMB28.2 billion (US$3.9 billion) in 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB28.0 billion in 2023. GTV of existing home transactions increased by 10.8% to RMB2,246.5 billion (US$307.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB2,028.0 billion in 2023.



Among that, (i) commission revenue increased by 1.0% to RMB23.1 billion (US$3.2 billion) in 2024, from RMB22.9 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the GTV of existing home transactions served by Lianjia stores increased by 8.4% to RMB918.5 billion (US$125.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB847.6 billion in 2023, mainly offset by a lower commission rate of existing home transaction services charged by Lianjia stores in Beijing; and



(ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services, which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company’s platform were RMB5.1 billion (US$0.7 billion) in 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB5.1 billion in 2023, while the GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform increased by 12.5% to RMB1,328.0 billion (US$181.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB1,180.4 billion in 2023. The increase was mainly offset by the decrease in revenues from certain value-added services which were not directly driven by GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents.

Net revenues from new home transaction services increased by 10.1% to RMB33.7 billion (US$4.6 billion) in 2024 from RMB30.6 billion in 2023, primarily due to the improved monetization capability, which was partially offset by the decrease of GTV of new home transactions of 3.3% to RMB970.0 billion (US$132.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB1,003.0 billion in 2023. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on Beike platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels decreased by 3.1% to RMB784.4 billion (US$107.5 billion) in 2024 from RMB809.9 billion in 2023, and the GTV of new home transactions served by Lianjia brand decreased by 3.9% to RMB185.6 billion (US$25.4 billion) in 2024 from RMB193.2 billion in 2023.





Net revenues from emerging and other services increased by 8.8% to RMB2.5 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB2.3 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenues from financial services.



Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues increased by 25.8% to RMB70.5 billion (US$9.7 billion) in 2024 from RMB56.1 billion in 2023.

Commission – split. The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 11.5% to RMB22.8 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB20.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from new home transaction services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.





Cost of home renovation and furnishing. The Company’s cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 32.8% to RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) in 2024 from RMB7.7 billion in 2023, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.





Other costs. The Company’s other costs increased by 13.6% to RMB2.1 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB1.9 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and an increase in provision and funding costs of financial services.



Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 5.6% to RMB22.9 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB21.7 billion in 2023. Gross margin was 24.6% in 2024, compared to 27.9% in 2023, primarily due to a) a lower contribution ratio of net revenues from existing home transaction services with a relatively higher margin than other revenue streams; and b) a lower contribution margin of existing home transaction services led by the increased fix compensation costs as percentage of net revenues from existing home transaction services.

Income from Operations

Total operating expenses increased by 13.3% to RMB19.2 billion (US$2.6 billion) in 2024 from RMB16.9 billion in 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.8% to RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in 2024 from RMB8.2 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs.





increased by 8.8% to RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in 2024 from RMB8.2 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 17.0% to RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB6.7 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business.





increased by 17.0% to RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB6.7 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business. Research and development expenses increased by 17.9% to RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB1.9 billion in 2023, primarily due to the increased headcount of research and development personnel and the increased technical service costs.



Income from operations was RMB3,765 million (US$516 million) in 2024, compared to RMB4,797 million in 2023. Operating margin was 4.0% in 2024, compared to 6.2% in 2023, primarily due to a lower gross margin partially offset by the improved operating leverage in 2024, compared to 2023.

Adjusted income from operations was RMB6,890 million (US$944 million) in 2024, compared to RMB8.7 billion in 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 7.4% in 2024, compared to 11.2% in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB9,534 million (US$1,306 million) in 2024, compared to RMB11.3 billion in 2023.

Net Income

Net income was RMB4,078 million (US$559 million) in 2024, compared to RMB5,890 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income was RMB7,211 million (US$988 million) in 2024, compared to RMB9,798 million in 2023.

Net Income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB4,065 million (US$557 million) in 2024, compared to RMB5,883 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders12 was RMB7,198 million (US$986 million) in 2024, compared to RMB9,792 million in 2023.

Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders13 were RMB3.58 (US$0.49) and RMB3.45 (US$0.47) in 2024, respectively, compared to RMB5.01 and RMB4.89 in 2023, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders14 were RMB6.33 (US$0.87) and RMB6.10 (US$0.84) in 2024, respectively, compared to RMB8.34 and RMB8.13 in 2023, respectively.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in August 2022 and upsized and extended it in August 2023 and August 2024, under which the Company may purchase up to US$3 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs until August 31, 2025, subject to obtaining another general unconditional mandate for the repurchase from the shareholders of the Company at the next annual general meeting to continue its share repurchase after the expiry of the existing share repurchase mandate granted by the annual general meeting held on June 14, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Company in aggregate has purchased approximately 109.1 million ADSs (representing approximately 327.4 million Class A ordinary shares) on the New York Stock Exchange with a total consideration of approximately US$1,625.4 million under this share repurchase program since its launch.

Final Cash Dividend

The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a final cash dividend (the “Dividend”) of US$0.12 per ordinary share, or US$0.36 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2025, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the Dividend to be paid will be approximately US$0.4 billion, which will be funded by cash surplus on the Company’s balance sheet.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company’s Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dividend to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 22, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around April 25, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Under the Company’s current dividend policy, the Board has discretion on whether to distribute dividends, subject to certain requirements of Cayman Islands law. In addition, the Company’s shareholders may by ordinary resolution declare a dividend, but no dividend may exceed the amount recommended by the Board. If the Company decides to pay dividends, the form, frequency and amount will be based upon its future operations and earnings, capital requirements and surplus, general financial condition, contractual restrictions and other factors that the Board may deem relevant.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial information contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and formulating its business plan. Beike believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its net income (loss). Beike also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in formulating its business plan. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. Beike encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, and (iii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, and (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vii) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, and (viii) impairment of investments. Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.

Please see the “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” included in this press release for a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its respective comparable GAAP measure.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release, as well as Beike’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on Beike platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)





As of

December 31, As of

December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,634,716 11,442,965 1,567,680 Restricted cash 6,222,745 8,858,449 1,213,603 Short-term investments 34,257,958 41,317,700 5,660,502 Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB122,482 and RMB147,330 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively 1,347,759 2,835,527 388,466 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,681,127 and RMB1,636,163 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively 3,176,169 5,497,989 753,221 Amounts due from and prepayments to related parties 419,270 379,218 51,953 Loan receivables from related parties 28,030 18,797 2,575 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 4,666,976 6,252,700 856,615 Total current assets 69,753,623 76,603,345 10,494,615 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 1,965,098 2,400,211 328,828 Right-of-use assets 17,617,915 23,366,879 3,201,249 Long-term investments, net 23,570,988 23,790,106 3,259,231 Intangible assets, net 1,067,459 857,635 117,496 Goodwill 4,856,807 4,777,420 654,504 Long-term loan receivables from related parties 27,000 131,410 18,003 Other non-current assets 1,473,041 1,222,277 167,451 Total non-current assets 50,578,308 56,545,938 7,746,762 TOTAL ASSETS 120,331,931 133,149,283 18,241,377





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data) As of

December 31, As of

December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 6,328,516 9,492,629 1,300,485 Amounts due to related parties 430,350 391,446 53,628 Employee compensation and welfare payable 8,145,779 8,414,472 1,152,778 Customer deposits payable 3,900,564 6,078,623 832,768 Income taxes payable 698,568 1,028,735 140,936 Short-term borrowings 290,450 288,280 39,494 Lease liabilities current portion 9,368,607 13,729,701 1,880,961 Contract liability and deferred revenue 4,665,201 6,051,867 829,102 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,695,948 7,268,505 995,782 Total current liabilities 39,523,983 52,744,258 7,225,934 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 279,341 317,697 43,524 Lease liabilities non-current portion 8,327,113 8,636,770 1,183,233 Other non-current liabilities 389 2,563 352 Total non-current liabilities 8,606,843 8,957,030 1,227,109 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,130,826 61,701,288 8,453,043





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)





As of

December 31, As of

December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY KE Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value; 25,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 24,114,698,720 Class A ordinary shares and 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares. 3,571,960,220 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,443,860,844 Class A ordinary shares outstanding(1)as of December 31, 2023; 3,479,616,986 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,337,567,403 Class A ordinary shares outstanding(1)as of December 31, 2024; and 151,354,549 and 145,413,446 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively) 475 461 63 Treasury shares (866,198 ) (949,410 ) (130,069 ) Additional paid-in capital 77,583,054 72,460,562 9,927,056 Statutory reserves 811,107 926,972 126,995 Accumulated other comprehensive income 244,302 609,112 83,448 Accumulated deficit (5,672,916 ) (1,723,881 ) (236,171 ) Total KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity 72,099,824 71,323,816 9,771,322 Non-controlling interests 101,281 124,179 17,012 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 72,201,105 71,447,995 9,788,334 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 120,331,931 133,149,283 18,241,377

KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Existing home transaction services 6,049,963 8,922,030 1,222,313 27,954,135 28,201,003 3,863,522 New home transaction services 7,574,098 13,076,767 1,791,510 30,575,778 33,653,403 4,610,497 Home renovation and furnishing 3,640,928 4,106,834 562,634 10,850,497 14,768,947 2,023,337 Home rental services 2,194,485 4,580,502 627,526 6,099,747 14,334,479 1,963,816 Emerging and other services 744,752 438,974 60,139 2,296,775 2,499,666 342,453 Total net revenues 20,204,226 31,125,107 4,264,122 77,776,932 93,457,498 12,803,625 Cost of revenues Commission-split (5,073,602 ) (8,709,790 ) (1,193,236 ) (20,419,577 ) (22,766,957 ) (3,119,060 ) Commission and compensation-internal (3,917,437 ) (6,456,881 ) (884,589 ) (17,015,927 ) (18,903,786 ) (2,589,808 ) Cost of home renovation and furnishing (2,628,015 ) (2,884,614 ) (395,190 ) (7,705,325 ) (10,229,696 ) (1,401,463 ) Cost of home rental services (2,166,138 ) (4,370,712 ) (598,785 ) (6,163,044 ) (13,619,506 ) (1,865,865 ) Cost related to stores (727,054 ) (785,966 ) (107,677 ) (2,872,093 ) (2,854,988 ) (391,132 ) Others (547,934 ) (746,958 ) (102,333 ) (1,882,952 ) (2,138,510 ) (292,973 ) Total cost of revenues(1) (15,060,180 ) (23,954,921 ) (3,281,810 ) (56,058,918 ) (70,513,443 ) (9,660,301 ) Gross profit 5,144,046 7,170,186 982,312 21,718,014 22,944,055 3,143,324 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses(1) (2,080,363 ) (2,344,000 ) (321,127 ) (6,654,178 ) (7,783,341 ) (1,066,313 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (2,647,739 ) (2,961,294 ) (405,695 ) (8,236,569 ) (8,960,747 ) (1,227,617 ) Research and development expenses(1) (533,620 ) (738,683 ) (101,199 ) (1,936,780 ) (2,283,424 ) (312,828 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets (55,441 ) (115,179 ) (15,779 ) (93,417 ) (151,576 ) (20,766 ) Total operating expenses (5,317,163 ) (6,159,156 ) (843,800 ) (16,920,944 ) (19,179,088 ) (2,627,524 ) Income (loss) from operations (173,117 ) 1,011,030 138,512 4,797,070 3,764,967 515,800 Interest income, net 311,963 283,417 38,828 1,263,332 1,260,163 172,642 Share of results of equity investees (18,130 ) 6,144 842 9,098 10,192 1,396 Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for equity method (4,187 ) - - (10,369 ) - - Fair value changes in investments, net 4,127 125,333 17,171 78,320 312,791 42,852 Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative (16,605 ) (971 ) (133 ) (28,800 ) (9,408 ) (1,289 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (174,459 ) (6,805 ) (932 ) (93,956 ) (34,674 ) (4,750 ) Other income, net 832,103 192,069 26,313 1,869,300 1,566,038 214,546 Income before income tax expense 761,695 1,610,217 220,601 7,883,995 6,870,069 941,197 Income tax expense (91,632 ) (1,032,969 ) (141,516 ) (1,994,391 ) (2,791,889 ) (382,487 ) Net income 670,063 577,248 79,085 5,889,604 4,078,180 558,710





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)



(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (458 ) (7,256 ) (994 ) (6,380 ) (13,280 ) (1,819 ) Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 669,605 569,992 78,091 5,883,224 4,064,900 556,891 Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 669,605 569,992 78,091 5,883,224 4,064,900 556,891 Net income 670,063 577,248 79,085 5,889,604 4,078,180 558,710 Currency translation adjustments (138,522 ) 348,802 47,786 574,223 217,142 29,748 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments, net of reclassification 133,067 (15,206 ) (2,083 ) 82,800 147,668 20,230 Total comprehensive income 664,608 910,844 124,788 6,546,627 4,442,990 608,688 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (458 ) (7,256 ) (994 ) (6,380 ) (13,280 ) (1,819 ) Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 664,150 903,588 123,794 6,540,247 4,429,710 606,869 Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 664,150 903,588 123,794 6,540,247 4,429,710 606,869







For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted —Basic 3,449,700,565 3,356,948,233 3,356,948,233 3,521,379,938 3,409,772,592 3,409,772,592 —Diluted 3,557,221,957 3,525,088,426 3,525,088,426 3,611,653,020 3,537,408,029 3,537,408,029 Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 1,149,900,188 1,118,982,744 1,118,982,744 1,173,793,313 1,136,590,864 1,136,590,864 —Diluted 1,185,740,652 1,175,029,475 1,175,029,475 1,203,884,340 1,179,136,010 1,179,136,010 Net income per share attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.19 0.17 0.02 1.67 1.19 0.16 —Diluted 0.19 0.16 0.02 1.63 1.15 0.16 Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.58 0.51 0.07 5.01 3.58 0.49 —Diluted 0.56 0.49 0.07 4.89 3.45 0.47 (1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues 138,967 135,358 18,544 502,523 521,293 71,417 Sales and marketing expenses 51,347 53,410 7,317 180,465 197,320 27,033 General and administrative expenses 580,363 360,801 49,430 2,345,895 1,821,817 249,588 Research and development expenses 47,761 45,499 6,233 186,666 185,645 25,433





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations (173,117 ) 1,011,030 138,512 4,797,070 3,764,967 515,800 Share-based compensation expenses 818,438 595,068 81,524 3,215,549 2,726,075 373,471 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 155,039 33,695 4,616 613,307 247,862 33,957 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets 55,441 115,179 15,779 93,417 151,576 20,766 Adjusted income from operations 855,801 1,754,972 240,431 8,719,343 6,890,480 943,994 Net income 670,063 577,248 79,085 5,889,604 4,078,180 558,710 Share-based compensation expenses 818,438 595,068 81,524 3,215,549 2,726,075 373,471 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 155,039 33,695 4,616 613,307 247,862 33,957 Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 546 27,960 3,831 (26,315 ) 24,371 3,339 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets 55,441 115,179 15,779 93,417 151,576 20,766 Impairment of investments 20,792 971 133 39,169 9,408 1,289 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (6,561 ) (6,495 ) (890 ) (26,243 ) (26,399 ) (3,617 ) Adjusted net income 1,713,758 1,343,626 184,078 9,798,488 7,211,073 987,915 Net income 670,063 577,248 79,085 5,889,604 4,078,180 558,710 Income tax expense 91,632 1,032,969 141,516 1,994,391 2,791,889 382,487 Share-based compensation expenses 818,438 595,068 81,524 3,215,549 2,726,075 373,471 Amortization of intangible assets 158,339 38,041 5,212 627,146 268,684 36,810 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 196,436 238,496 32,674 775,042 743,728 101,890 Interest income, net (311,963 ) (283,417 ) (38,828 ) (1,263,332 ) (1,260,163 ) (172,642 ) Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 546 27,960 3,831 (26,315 ) 24,371 3,339 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets 55,441 115,179 15,779 93,417 151,576 20,766 Impairment of investments 20,792 971 133 39,169 9,408 1,289 Adjusted EBITDA 1,699,724 2,342,515 320,926 11,344,671 9,533,748 1,306,120 Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 669,605 569,992 78,091 5,883,224 4,064,900 556,891 Share-based compensation expenses 818,438 595,068 81,524 3,215,549 2,726,075 373,471 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 155,039 33,695 4,616 613,307 247,862 33,957 Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 546 27,960 3,831 (26,315 ) 24,371 3,339 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets 55,441 115,179 15,779 93,417 151,576 20,766 Impairment of investments 20,792 971 133 39,169 9,408 1,289 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (6,561 ) (6,495 ) (890 ) (26,243 ) (26,399 ) (3,617 ) Effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (7 ) (7 ) (1 ) (28 ) (28 ) (4 ) Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 1,713,293 1,336,363 183,083 9,792,080 7,197,765 986,092





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued)



(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 1,149,900,188 1,118,982,744 1,118,982,744 1,173,793,313 1,136,590,864 1,136,590,864 —Diluted 1,185,740,652 1,175,029,475 1,175,029,475 1,203,884,340 1,179,136,010 1,179,136,010 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 1,149,900,188 1,118,982,744 1,118,982,744 1,173,793,313 1,136,590,864 1,136,590,864 —Diluted 1,185,740,652 1,175,029,475 1,175,029,475 1,203,884,340 1,179,136,010 1,179,136,010 Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.58 0.51 0.07 5.01 3.58 0.49 —Diluted 0.56 0.49 0.07 4.89 3.45 0.47 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.91 0.68 0.09 3.33 2.75 0.38 —Diluted 0.88 0.65 0.09 3.24 2.65 0.37 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 1.49 1.19 0.16 8.34 6.33 0.87 —Diluted 1.44 1.14 0.16 8.13 6.10 0.84





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



(All amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,767,804 5,202,518 712,740 11,414,244 9,447,137 1,294,255 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,712,203 (2,015,584 ) (276,133 ) (3,977,440 ) (9,378,025 ) (1,284,784 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,475,585 ) 1,109,860 152,050 (7,218,210 ) (5,794,635 ) (793,862 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (142,337 ) 184,196 25,237 44,608 169,476 23,216 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,862,085 4,480,990 613,894 263,202 (5,556,047 ) (761,175 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 21,995,376 15,820,424 2,167,389 25,594,259 25,857,461 3,542,458 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 25,857,461 20,301,414 2,781,283 25,857,461 20,301,414 2,781,283





KE Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE



(All amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Existing home transaction services Net revenues 6,049,963 8,922,030 1,222,313 27,954,135 28,201,003 3,863,522 Less: Commission and compensation (3,355,714 ) (5,315,541 ) (728,226 ) (14,762,910 ) (16,016,079 ) (2,194,194 ) Contribution 2,694,249 3,606,489 494,087 13,191,225 12,184,924 1,669,328 New home transaction services Net revenues 7,574,098 13,076,767 1,791,510 30,575,778 33,653,403 4,610,497 Less: Commission and compensation (5,574,423 ) (9,723,154 ) (1,332,067 ) (22,455,253 ) (25,304,481 ) (3,466,700 ) Contribution 1,999,675 3,353,613 459,443 8,120,525 8,348,922 1,143,797 Home renovation and furnishing Net revenues 3,640,928 4,106,834 562,634 10,850,497 14,768,947 2,023,337 Less: Material costs, commission and compensation (2,628,015 ) (2,884,614 ) (395,190 ) (7,705,325 ) (10,229,696 ) (1,401,463 ) Contribution 1,012,913 1,222,220 167,444 3,145,172 4,539,251 621,874 Home rental services Net revenues 2,194,485 4,580,502 627,526 6,099,747 14,334,479 1,963,816 Less: Property leasing costs, commission and compensation (2,166,138 ) (4,370,712 ) (598,785 ) (6,163,044 ) (13,619,506 ) (1,865,865 ) (Deficit)/Contribution 28,347 209,790 28,741 (63,297 ) 714,973 97,951 Emerging and other services Net revenues 744,752 438,974 60,139 2,296,775 2,499,666 342,453 Less: Commission and compensation (60,902 ) (127,976 ) (17,532 ) (217,341 ) (350,183 ) (47,974 ) Contribution 683,850 310,998 42,607 2,079,434 2,149,483 294,479





