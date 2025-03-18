INE Launches New CompTIA Network+ Certification Training

Cary, NC, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a global leader in IT training and certification preparation, is announcing the launch of its new CompTIA Network+ Certification Training , designed to meet the growing demand for skilled network professionals and systems administrators in the evolving landscape of information technology and network security.

Essential Role of CompTIA Network+ in Networking and Cybersecurity

CompTIA Network+ serves as a critical entry-level credential that spans essential network technologies, including wireless networks, IP addresses, and storage area networks. It is widely considered one of the best networking certifications to obtain.

"The technologies and devices used in the world of computer networking are vast and often complicated. The seemingly endless array of possibilities and variations that are at one’s disposal to create, modify, and troubleshoot networks is often very overwhelming to people just getting started in this field,” said INE Instructor, Keith Bogart. “While many other certifications assume a certain prerequisite level of understanding, the CompTIA Network+ certification starts with no such assumptions other than having basic skills with a computer, making it an ideal certification for those needing to start on the ground floor."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights a robust job growth forecast for network-oriented roles, with a particular emphasis on positions that safeguard network security. The CompTIA Network+ certification is recognized globally, streamlining the pathway to becoming a network manager and significantly enhancing career prospects and salary potential.

Unlocking Career Opportunities and Elevating Earnings

Professionals armed with the CompTIA Network+ certification are well-positioned for lucrative roles in network administration and security. Data from industry reports reveals that certified individuals command higher salaries, averaging around $90,000 annually, and enjoy better job security. This certification is a gateway to advanced positions and is often a prerequisite for senior roles in IT and cybersecurity.

Comprehensive Network+ Certification Training Program

INE Security's CompTIA Network+ training is designed for individuals at all levels, including those entering the field of network administration. The program covers:

Fundamental networking concepts and protocols

Basic IP routing theory

Introduction to Layer-2 switching and VLANs

Wi-Fi fundamentals and security concepts

Network topology diagrams and operations

Cybersecurity awareness

Basic troubleshooting approaches

Bogart notes, "This training path not only prepares participants for the CompTIA Network+ exam but also instills the hands-on skills needed for real-world challenges, making it one of the most comprehensive computer network training offerings available today."

Target Audience

The Network+ learning path is ideal for entry-level professionals, aspiring systems administrators, and IT students committed to continuing education in network technologies. It offers flexible learning options that accommodate diverse learning paces and schedules.

