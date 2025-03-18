Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025-2030 - North America Maintained a Leading Position in 2024 with Share of 60.21%, Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Metabolic Disorders and Rare Diseases

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Type (Innovative, Generic), Type of Manufacturer (Inhouse, Outsourced), Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Peptide Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 117.26 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 260.25 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.77%. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for efficient and rapid-acting therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other lifestyle-associated disorders, which result in lesser adverse effects, is anticipated to propel market growth. The rising incidence of cancer calls for exploring and introducing other means of therapies and low-cost treatment alternatives is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering the incidence rate of target diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which is expected to drive the demand for peptide therapeutics.



Peptide Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

By type, the generic segment is the second largest segment in the market. The rise of generic peptide therapeutics is an emerging trend in the pharmaceutical industry.

Outsourcing manufacturing segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the requirements of complex procedures and a shift in preference toward outsourcing, which helps in eliminating the cost of production.

Based on synthesis technology, the recombinant DNA technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 79.26% in 2024.

The North America Peptide Therapeutics market maintained a leading position in 2024 with share of 60.21%, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, metabolic disorders and rare diseases.

