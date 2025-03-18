Goodway Group Appoints Ante Lisnic as Chief Financial Officer

With a background in financial management spanning sectors such as advertising, consulting, architecture and design, Lisnic brings a holistic and innovative approach to driving top-line growth for brands.

Lisnic has held leadership and senior roles at companies spanning Cramer-Krasselt, Performics, Gensler, Accenture and Ketchum over the course of his career.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group , a global marketing services company that unlocks growth for the world’s most progressive and forward-thinking brands, today announced the appointment of Ante Lisnic as chief financial officer.

In his new role, Lisnic will spearhead the company’s strategic approach and commitment to fueling financial excellence, operational efficiency and scalable growth.

He reports to Goodway Group CEO Jay Friedman.

Lisnic is joining Goodway Group during a pivotal time for both the company and the marketing industry at large.

A third-generation, family-run, international business, Goodway Group specializes in partnering with advertisers to maximize the full potential of their media investments. It does this by utilizing its expertise, insights and innovation-driven solutions to drive growth across four key areas: connection, commerce, conversion and consulting.

Globally, this focus on marketing is timely. Per a report published by WPP’s media investment arm, GroupM, late last year, marketing spending surpassed $1 trillion in revenue globally for the first time in 2024 (excluding U.S. political ad dollars). That figure will rise another 7.7% to hit $1.1 trillion this year.

Said Lisnic: “I’m thrilled to join Goodway Group during such an exciting and transformative time. In today’s fragmented, evolving and competitive business landscape, marketing can be a key differentiator. Throughout its 90-year history, Goodway Group has proven its ability to be a competitive advantage and key growth catalyst for advertisers through its one team, one P&L operating model. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and colleagues globally to build on this momentum and ensure our financial strategies support long-term business and client growth.”

Said Goodway Group CEO Jay Friedman: “We’re very excited that Ante has joined us. In today’s global and connected world, having a holistic and strategic mindset is a standout skill set, and Ante has most definitely demonstrated this throughout his career. I look forward to partnering with him and my leadership team to create, pioneer and refine innovative and futureproof financial strategies to ensure that we continue to drive and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“Ante joins us at a pivotal moment for Goodway Group as we focus on leveraging the combined impact of our commerce, consulting and connection capabilities, underpinned by genuine client centricity that only a proudly independent for 96 years collection of agencies can truly deliver on,” said Paul Frampton-Calero, the global CEO of Goodway’s consulting division, CvE, and the company’s GTM lead, who will be partnering closely with Lisnic in his new charge.

Lisnic brings more than two decades of experience in financial leadership, operations and strategic planning. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded financial transformations, revenue optimization and operational strategies. Most recently, he served as CFO at Cramer-Krasselt, one of the U.S.’s largest independent and data-driven agencies. Before that, he was CFO at Performics, a performance marketing agency that is part of Publicis Groupe, and has also served in leadership and senior roles at Gensler, an architecture and design firm; Ketchum, a global communications consultancy owned by Omnicom; and Accenture.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a global marketing services company that unlocks growth for the world’s most progressive and forward-thinking brands. We do this by pioneering and utilizing today’s most innovative and holistic solutions across commerce, consulting, connection and conversion to drive meaningful, impactful business outcomes for marketers. A fiercely independent, family-owned marketing partner with more than 90 years of global business expertise, our differentiator is our advantage. We combine one team, five disciplines and relentless impact to help continually unlock, create and fuel new sources of growth, opportunity and potential for your business. For more information, visit https://www.goodwaygroup.com/ .