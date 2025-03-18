Nutraceutical Product Testing Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Auriga Research, Beaconpoint Labs, Certified Laboratories, Dyad Labs, Eurofins Scientific, FARE Labs, RSSL, SGS, SIMA LABS & more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Product Testing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Type of Nutraceutical Product, Type of Ingredient, End Users, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical product testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.93 billion in current year to USD 7.33 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, till 2035.

According to a survey, around 40% of individuals use dietary supplements in order to enhance their health and meet their daily nutritional requirements. As these supplements are consumed by a considerable proportion of the global population, it is important to ensure that these products are free from contamination and provide desirable therapeutic effects. Therefore, it is essential that nutraceuticals undergo rigorous testing prior to use, adhering to proper safety protocols. This process encompasses various aspects, including verifying the identity and purity of ingredients, assessing products for contaminants, complying with regulatory standards, substantiating health claims through scientific evidence, preventing adulteration, and supporting research and development initiatives. By conducting rigorous testing, stakeholders can provide consumers with adequate nutraceuticals while maintaining compliance with industry regulations and fostering trust in the market. Consequently, nutraceutical testing has garnered significant recognition for its role in revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

Driven by the growing consumer preference for natural health solutions and stringent regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety, efficacy, and high quality of nutraceuticals, the demand for their testing is increasing at a steady pace. Moreover, owing to the ongoing technological advancements, the application of nutraceutical testing is anticipated to expand further, positioning the market for healthy growth in the forthcoming years.

Nutraceutical Product Testing Market Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the nutraceutical product testing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Close to 55% of the companies engaged in offering nutraceutical testing services are small firms; 80% of the firms are based in North America.

Around 95% of the service providers offer analytical testing services for nutraceuticals; of these, 80% of the service providers offer testing services for dietary supplements.

The rising interest in this domain is reflected by the rise in partnership activity; notably, more than 70% of the deals were inked in the last three years.

The increasing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness and technological advancements are likely to drive the market for nutraceutical testing services, leading to steady growth in the foreseeable future.

The nutraceutical product testing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 9.6% to 2035; dietary supplements segment is expected to capture the majority share (close to 60%) of the market.

Within North America, the nutraceutical product testing market is likely to witness an annualized growth rate of 10% over the coming decade.

Nutraceutical Product Testing Market: Key Segments



Analytical Testing Segment is Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Nutraceutical Product Testing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of service offered, the global nutraceutical product testing market is segmented into analytical testing, microbiological testing, stability testing and other services. Currently, the majority share of the nutraceutical product testing market is captured by analytical testing segment.

Functional Foods is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Nutraceutical Product Testing Market

Based on the type of nutraceutical product, the global nutraceutical product testing market is distributed across dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages and other nutraceutical products. Currently, the majority share of the nutraceutical product testing market is captured by dietary supplements segment. It is worth mentioning that the functional foods segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years.

Vitamins Segment is Likely to Dominate the Nutraceutical Product Testing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of ingredient, the global nutraceutical product testing market is segmented into vitamins, herbals, probiotics, minerals, enzymes and amino acids. Currently, the market is likely to be dominated by vitamins segment. This can be attributed to the growing demand for preventive healthcare and simpler testing procedures for vitamin levels as compared to other nutraceuticals.

By End Users, Nutraceutical Developers Segment is Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the end users, the global market for nutraceutical product testing is distributed across nutraceutical developers, contract manufacturers, and regulatory bodies and other end users. Currently, the nutraceutical developers' segment is likely to dominate and drive overall market growth. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing services to ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of nutraceutical products.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. In the current scenario, North America is likely to capture the majority of the market share. Notably, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising aging population, increased health and wellness awareness and high demand for dietary supplements in this region.

Players in the Nutraceutical Product Testing Market Profiled in the Report include:

Auriga Research

Beaconpoint Labs

Certified Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

Doctors Analytical Laboratories

Dyad Labs

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

FARE Labs

Merieux NutriSciences

RSSL

SGS

Sigma Test and Research Center

SIMA LABS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vimta Labs

Nutraceutical Product Testing Market: Research Coverage

The report on the nutraceutical product testing market features insights in various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the nutraceutical product testing market, focusing on key market segments, including type of service offered, type of nutraceutical product, type of ingredient end users, key geographical regions and leading players.

An in-depth analysis of the nutraceutical product testing market, focusing on key market segments, including type of service offered, type of nutraceutical product, type of ingredient end users, key geographical regions and leading players. Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth. Nutraceutical Testing Service Providers Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of the companies engaged in offering nutraceutical testing services, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, regulatory accreditations, type of ingredient, type of service offered, type of testing method used, and type of nutraceutical product

A comprehensive evaluation of the companies engaged in offering nutraceutical testing services, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, regulatory accreditations, type of ingredient, type of service offered, type of testing method used, and type of nutraceutical product Company Competitiveness Analysis: An insightful competitiveness analysis of nutraceutical testing service providers based on several relevant parameters, such as company strength and service portfolio strength.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of nutraceutical testing service providers based on several relevant parameters, such as company strength and service portfolio strength. Start-Up Ecosystem Analysis : In depth analysis of leading start-ups in the nutraceutical testing domain, based on various relevant parameters, including company strength and service portfolio strength, along with the benchmarking analysis and a heat map representation of the start-ups.

: In depth analysis of leading start-ups in the nutraceutical testing domain, based on various relevant parameters, including company strength and service portfolio strength, along with the benchmarking analysis and a heat map representation of the start-ups. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players providers engaged in offering nutraceutical testing services across various geographies, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, providing details on company overview, financial information (if available), nutraceutical service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players providers engaged in offering nutraceutical testing services across various geographies, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, providing details on company overview, financial information (if available), nutraceutical service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Recent Developments: An insightful analysis of recent developments in the nutraceutical testing services market, including details on partnerships inked between various stakeholders based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, most active players, geographical distribution of the partnerships. In addition, this section also includes various funding and investments undertaken by companies in this domain.

An insightful analysis of recent developments in the nutraceutical testing services market, including details on partnerships inked between various stakeholders based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, most active players, geographical distribution of the partnerships. In addition, this section also includes various funding and investments undertaken by companies in this domain. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the nutraceutical product testing market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the nutraceutical product testing market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. Vendor Selection Framework : An insightful vendor selection framework highlighting several factors that should be considered while outsourcing nutraceutical testing operations to service providers.

: An insightful vendor selection framework highlighting several factors that should be considered while outsourcing nutraceutical testing operations to service providers. Case Study: A detailed assessment of the nutraceutical contract manufacturers, featuring analysis on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, number of manufacturing facilities, type of product manufactured, type of dietary supplement manufactured, type of dosage form, type of primary packaging, and type of additional service offered.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

PREFACE

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET DYNAMICS

MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Chapter Overview

What are Nutraceuticals

Potential Benefits of Nutraceuticals

Classification of Nutraceuticals

Nutraceuticals Testing Process

Regulatory Guidelines Related to Nutraceutical Testing

Importance of Nutraceutical Testing

Future Perspectives

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations

Analysis by Type of Ingredient

Analysis by Type of Service Offered

Analysis by Type of Testing Method Used

Analysis by Type of Nutraceutical Products

COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

START-UP ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

COMPANY PROFILES: NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

Charles River Laboratories

Beaconpoint Labs

Certified Laboratories

Dyad Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

COMPANY PROFILES: NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Merieux NutriSciences

RSSL

SGS

COMPANY PROFILES: NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Auriga Research

Doctors' Analytical Laboratories

FARE Labs

Sigma Test and Research Center

SIMA LABS

Vimta Labs

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

CASE STUDY: NUTRACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured

Analysis by Type of Dosage Form

Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Offered

Analysis by Number of Manufacturing Facilities

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET

NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF SERVICE OFFERED

NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCT

DIETARY SUPPLEMENT TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF INGREDIENT

NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY END USERS

NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

NUTRACEUTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

VENDOR SELECTION FRAMEWORK

Case Study Assessment of Leading Players

Case Study Assessment of Eurofins Scientific

Case Study Assessment of Charles River Laboratories

Case Study Assessment of SGS

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

CONCLUDING REMARKS

EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw5q2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments