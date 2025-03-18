Carbon Capture Chemicals Market is Expected to Reach USD 5,341 Million by 2035, Growing at 12.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Carbon Capture Chemicals Market was valued at USD 1,462 million in 2024 to USD 5,341 million in 2035. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 12.5% from 2025 to 2035.

Carbon capture chemicals are a rapidly transforming market with sectors interested in pursuing environmentally friendly choices to reduce carbon impressions. There are stringent emission regulations along with a decarbonisation command, the chemicals are also significant to trap and store CO₂ emissions from power plants, refineries, and production facilities. Innovation in sodium hydroxide, amine-based solvents, ammonia, and calcium oxide chemicals has also increased efficiency that more economic carbon capture is possible.

The industry is also witnessing a transition towards bio-based absorbents and solvent recycling technologies, reducing the footprint on the environment and being more cost-effective. The joint agreements between producers of chemicals and providers of carbon capture technology are driving innovation, with a prospect of having an era where economic growth and industrial sustainability exist side by side. Regional adoption differences indicate various regulatory regimes and stages of industrial development, impacting market conditions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global carbon capture chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% reaching USD 5,341 million by the end of 2035.

reaching by the end of 2035. North America will expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2035, captured 34.3% of the market shares in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of USD 1,337 million during the forecast period.

from 2025 to 2035, captured of the market shares in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of during the forecast period. East Asia account for 20.4% of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 780.7 million between 2025 and 2035.

of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2025 and 2035. Between 2025 and 2035, Amine-based in chemicals segment is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity USD 1,613 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With 38.3% of market share, the power plants in application holds the valuation of USD 1,480 million in 2025.



"The Carbon Capture Chemicals sector is going through a revolutionary change with sustainability at the forefront. This transition not only increases operational effectiveness but also helps in the formulation of environmentally friendly options for carbon sequestration and industrial emissions management”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Carbon Capture Chemicals Industry:

BASF SE; Dow Inc.; Solvay S.A.; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS Group; OxyChem; Westlake Chemical Corporation; Formosa Plastics Corporation; Yara International ASA; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; Nutrien Ltd.; Graymont Limited; Carmeuse; Other Market players.

Market Development:

The carbon capture chemicals market is undergoing a dynamic shift with firms focusing on strategic R&D spending, process optimization, and technology integration. Sectors are adopting sophisticated chemical formulations that optimize absorption capacity at lower energy requirements.

The market growth for Carbon capture chemicals is being driven by leading companies such BASF SE, Dow Inc., Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, INEOS Group, OxyChem, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Graymont Limited, Carmeusey and other market players are propelling the market growth. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance-

In June 2024, Enerflex Ltd. and BASF have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly facilitate the commercial scale deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) applications.

In Nov 2024, Dow launched an innovative carbon capture chemical formulation designed specifically for industrial applications. The new product line features enhanced absorption capacity and improved stability under varied operating conditions.

Carbon Capture Chemicals Market News:

In Oct 2024, Solvay formed a strategic alliance for next-generation carbon capture solvents development. The collaboration is aimed at developing more sustainable and energy-efficient capture chemicals.

In Sept 2024, Huntsman introduced a dedicated amine-based capture system for power plant use. The technology provides enhanced capture rates with lower energy consumption during regeneration.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carbon capture chemicals market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights based on by chemical type (Amine-based Chemicals, Sodium Hydroxide, Ammonia, Calcium Oxide, Others) by application (Power Plants, Industrial Processes, Direct Air Capture, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Others) and across major seven regions of the world.

