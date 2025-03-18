N2OFF Signs Non-Binding LOI for Potential 380MW Battery Energy Storage Projects

Neve Yarak, Israel, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, have signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with SB Impact 4 Srl (“SB Impact 4”) and Solterra Brand Services Italy Srl (“Solterra”), which relates to the investment and development of up to four additional utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System projects in Puglia, Italy, with a combined potential capacity of 380 MW.

This LOI builds on the existing Development Service Agreement between Solterra and SB Impact 4, which granted exclusivity to SB Impact 4 and N2OFF for evaluating and potentially acquiring these projects within a 60-day period. The new projects under negotiation are all located in the Puglia region of Italy, some of which have a grid already secured, and some which remain at an early stage of development.

These projects are part of the broader joint venture between N2OFF and Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., which focuses on solar and energy storage initiatives. Currently N2OFF has committed to invest up to €4.4 million in projects located in Germany and Italy for total capacity of over 300 MW.

Under the LOI, SB Impact 4 will acquire one or more of these projects, integrating them into the existing Development Service Agreement. The development milestones will include structured payment terms based on key project phases such as land reservation, permits, and project readiness for sale.

“This announcement marks yet another step forward in expanding our footprint in the energy storage sector,” said David Palah, CEO of N2OFF. “With these new projects, we aim to enhance grid stability and support the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.”

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.