Brookfield Asset Management Completes Filing of U.S. Annual Disclosure Document

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced that it has filed its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K for the first time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on EDGAR.

In line with the financial reporting practices of public U.S.-domiciled companies, BAM will also file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC on an ongoing basis. The Form 10-K has also been filed with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+ and is available at www.bam.brookfield.com. Shareholders can request a hard copy at no cost.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

