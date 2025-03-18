Vegan Food Industry Trends Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $46.09 Billion by 2033 - Impacts of Shifting Consumer Tastes, Growing Health Consciousness, High Prices and Production Costs

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Food Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vegan Food Market is expected to reach US$ 46.09 billion 2033 from US$ 20.06 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.68% from 2025 to 2033

The vegan food market is growing due to a number of factors, including growing environmental awareness, animal welfare awareness, health consciousness, plant-based product developments, the growing number of vegans, growing availability, social media influence, and backing from large food corporations.



The market for vegan cuisine is expanding rapidly in all regions. Due to environmental and health consciousness, North America has the most demand, followed by Europe, where plant-based diets are also becoming more popular. Due to growing health consciousness and vegetarian cultures, Asia-Pacific is growing quickly. Although acceptance is still slower, interest in plant-based choices is growing in Latin America and the Middle East. The market's evolution is influenced by cultural and regional preferences.



Growth Drivers for the Vegan Food Market

Consumers' Growing Health Consciousness Will Fuel Market Growth



People suffer from health issues including obesity and cardiovascular disease as a result of their sedentary lives. A vegan diet lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, increases blood flow, and aids in weight loss. A study that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association claims that vegans live longer than persons who eat meat. Adopting a vegan diet also helps to enhance the body's metabolism because it is high in fiber. As a result, consumers who are concerned about their health are steadily calling for a vegan diet.



In response to the increasing market demand, food manufacturers, chains, and fine dining establishments like Amy's Kitchen, Inc. are introducing new goods and vegan cuisine recipes. In an effort to draw in health-conscious customers who want to try new, delicious, and nutritious foods, vegan recipes made with pumpkin, avocado, and other nutritious ingredients are introduced to the market.



The market is expanding as a result of shifting consumer tastes.



Many customers live sedentary lifestyles. Obesity and cardiovascular disease are two health issues that affect the majority of people on the planet. The OECD predicts that obesity rates will be especially high in the United States, Mexico, and England by 2030, with 47%, 39%, and 35% of the populations, respectively, likely to be fat. Customers are more inclined to choose plant-based diets as a result of increased awareness of animal abuse and welfare in the food sector.

In many countries, such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Israel, and Canada, veganism is becoming more and more popular. Meat products are no longer consumed by American consumers. The consumer base for vegan foods is growing as more people become aware of the health benefits of plant-based foods. A lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and early death are further advantages of plant-based diets. If the market for dairy products and meat alternatives grows, it will help people switch to vegan diets.



Growing Concern and Knowledge of Animal Welfare



People are more inclined to make choices that reflect their values as they gain knowledge about the morality of animal husbandry. This indicates a shift toward vegan options. A customer who is deeply concerned about animal welfare can decide not to consume any animal products. They opt for plant-based diets devoid of animal suffering and maltreatment.

A wide variety of vegan solutions have been developed and made available as a result of the necessity for ethical food production. A compassionate movement to advance a better food culture for animals is being propelled by increased public awareness of the harshness of industrial farming and animal testing.

In an effort to support an even more humane food system, many people actively look for vegan substitutes. In response to this increasing demand, businesses and food producers created and marketed a wide range of inventive and delicious vegan items. For instance, out of 130 million Mexicans, an incredible 20% have adopted a vegan lifestyle by avoiding animal-based foods and drinks, according to data from Vegconomist, the vegan business magazine. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others, lends credence to the vegan movement.



Challenges in the Vegan Food Market



The exorbitant price of vegan food items and the deficiencies they cause will hinder market expansion.



Several manufacturers develop and launch plant-based alternatives in the market, but the prices associated with such products are comparatively higher than animal-based food products. The taste and texture of plant-based food products vary significantly from animal-based products, making them less appealing. Hence, the vegan food market forecasts slow adoption among consumers.



Vegan type of food products are also associated with certain nutrient deficiencies. In some instances, low protein content in vegan diet causes people to suffer from health disorders such as anemia, hormonal disbalance, Vitamin B12 deficiencies, and others. Customers should thus seek guidance from medical experts who can offer a vegan food pyramid-based plan and guarantee that they eat a healthy, balanced diet.



Higher production costs



The sourcing of specialty ingredients, including plant-based proteins and alternative dairy, which can be more costly than conventional animal-based goods, is the reason for higher production costs in the vegan food sector. Furthermore, the technology needed to produce enticing flavors and textures frequently requires a large financial outlay. greater retail pricing may result from these greater expenses, which would limit certain consumers' access to vegan products and impede their wider adoption.



