REGO’s Recent Momentum Positions the Company as a Premier White-Labeled Family Lifecycle Financial Solutions Platform for Banks and Credit Unions

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), provider of a leading white-labeled family financial lifecycle solutions platform, announces significant corporate achievements including market expansion, product innovation, and the continued growth of its executive leadership and advisory board. With adoption of its youth banking product and recent launch of its senior financial management (SFM) solutions, REGO is providing tools to transform how banks and credit unions serve families across multiple generations.

Building the Leading Family Lifecycle Banking Platform

Since 2020, REGO has assembled an accomplished executive team to drive the company’s growth and establish it as a technology leader providing a white-labeled banking solution for financial institutions. The leadership team includes:

Peter S. Pelullo (CEO), Steven Kravit (Head of Product & Operations), and Mark Vanderbeek (CTO) – In 2020, this core team launched REGO’s development of the fully white-labeled banking solutions platform designed for family financial management.

Joe Toczydlowski (CFO) – Joined in 2022 to lead financial strategy, corporate governance, and operational scalability for sustainable growth.

Pawan Murthy (Chief Marketing Officer) – Joined in 2023 to develop REGO’s go-to-market strategy, messaging, and positioning for banks and credit unions, while spearheading channel partner marketing.

James Peil (Head of Sales & Channel Partnerships) – Joined in 2023 to drive sales and revenue growth, while building strategic partnerships with digital banking platforms, core providers, card processors, and other key players in the banking ecosystem.

Through this leadership team’s expertise, REGO has successfully scaled its platform, expanded its banking relationships, and positioned itself as a critical partner to financial institutions seeking to enhance their digital offerings.

Expanding Market Adoption with Innovative Banking Solutions

REGO’s platform is gaining traction with banks and credit unions nationwide through three core products, designed to help financial institutions better serve families:

Youth Banking Product – A fully white-labeled solution that enables financial institutions to offer a branded youth banking experience where parents can track and manage their children’s financial activity. Kids can earn, spend, save, donate, and invest fractionally, all while keeping deposits within the bank or credit union.

Senior Financial Management (SFM) Product – A white-labeled banking solution that protects seniors from financial fraud while giving caretakers and fiduciaries real-time visibility into their loved ones’ financial activity, even if they bank at different institutions. Built on the same secure platform as REGO’s youth banking product, this solution ensures financial institutions retain customer relationships and deepen engagement with aging account holders and their families.

Small Business (Non-FI) Purchase Product (Planned Future Launch) – A forthcoming solution would expand REGO’s reach beyond financial institutions to allow small businesses to issue debit cards to employees or field teams with custom spending limits and retailer-specific restrictions to better manage business expenses.



With access to approximately 80% of the 9,255 financial institutions in the U.S. through strategic partnerships, REGO continues to expand its reach and enhance its platform’s capabilities.

Industry Recognition & Compliance Leadership

REGO is the only white-labeled family lifecycle financial platform that meets the highest standards in compliance and accessibility, ensuring financial institutions can confidently serve customers across all demographics. Key differentiators include:

COPPA-certified for children's online privacy protection.

GDPR-compliant for data security and privacy.

ADA-compliant for visual disabilities, ensuring accessibility.

Multi-lingual support to serve diverse banking communities.

REGO’s technology leadership has also been recognized by the banking industry. Its patent portfolio includes proprietary solutions for age verification, parent-child account controls, goal-based savings tools, and parental contribution matching, setting it apart as a category leader.

Strengthening REGO’s Advisory Board with Industry Leaders

In addition to its executive leadership, REGO’s Board of Advisors includes renowned banking, fintech, and investment experts who provide strategic guidance on growth, market positioning, and M&A opportunities:

Stuart C. Harvey Jr. (Chairman, Board of Advisors) – Former CEO of Elavon Global Acquiring Solutions, Chairman, President & CEO of Ceridian Corporation, and Chairman of Paysafe Group. Also served as President & COO at Piper Sandler and currently sits on the Executive Board of AffiniPay.

Scott R. Meyerhoff – Former CFO of InComm Payments, where he helped grow the company from $200 million to $2.6 billion in revenue while raising over $1 billion in investment capital. Previously CFO of Intercept, Inc., leading its IPO and sale to FIS (Fidelity Information Systems).

Warren Fisher – Fintech investment expert and founder of Manole Capital Management, with nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) as a Co-Portfolio Manager for multiple high-growth equity funds.

Gautam Sircar – Former VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Jack Henry & Associates, where he led 24 acquisitions totaling $2 billion in revenue growth. Now advising REGO’s Board on corporate development, M&A, and strategic growth initiatives.

Positioned for Continued Growth

As financial institutions seek secure, scalable, and compliant solutions to serve families across multiple generations, REGO remains a premier partner for banks and credit unions looking to expand their digital offerings.

“With adoption of our youth and senior banking solutions, continued expansion of our partnerships, and our innovative product roadmap, we are well-positioned for the next phase of growth,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO of REGO. “We believe that all of our corporate actions have put us on a course to execute our corporate strategy in the near term.”

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

