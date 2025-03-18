Smart Release Fertilizers Market is Expected to Reach USD 5,375 Million by 2035, Growing at 5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the smart release fertilizers market was valued at USD 3,145 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Smart Release Fertilizers (SRF) are revolutionizing crop nutrient management using advanced controlled-release technologies that optimize nutrient delivery to crops and minimize environmental impact. The new-generation products use the latest coating technologies and smart release mechanisms that adapt to environmental conditions, soil temperature, and plant requirements. Leading agribusiness technology companies are developing increasingly sophisticated formulations that combine multiple patterns of nutrient release with environmental sensors, creating a new era for precision agriculture.

Market growth is being driven by converging environmental sustainability needs and innovations in agricultural technology. Farmers worldwide are adopting these advanced fertilizer solutions to address challenges related to nutrient efficiency and environmental regulations. Coupling smart release technology with digital farming platforms has evolved comprehensive systems for nutrient management that enable real-time monitoring as well as modifying release patterns of nutrients.

For example, In December 2024, Yara launched the YaraSuna range of organic-based fertilizers, designed to maintain soil health and build crop resilience. The range consists of six organic and organo-mineral products that are optimized for regenerative agriculture. The products feature high organic carbon content (around 30%) and micropellet formulation, making them approved for biological farming.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The smart release fertilizers market is projected to grow at 5.0% CAGR and reach USD 5,375 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,075 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.5% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 724.9 million collectively.

“Increasing demand for sustainable farming, need for efficient nutrient management, rising crop yields, environmental concerns, regulatory support, and advancements in fertilizer technology will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Smart Release Fertilizers Market:

Market Development

Market growth is fueled by strategic partnerships between fertilizer manufacturers and agri-tech firms. Development is focused on enhancing coating technology and creating bio-responsive release mechanisms. The industry is expanding through customized solutions for specific crops and climatic conditions. Firms are investing in research to create biodegradable coating materials. Training programs are being launched to demonstrate the economic benefits of SRF adoption. Local production facilities are being established to address regional agriculture needs with customized solutions.

For Instance, In December 2023, Canadian ag-tech firm CoteX Technologies and Nutrien, the world's largest crop input supplier, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to commercialize a coating technology together. With this partnership, the two firms aim to create an affordable, sustainable nitrogen fertilizer solution for large-acreage crops in the North American market.

Smart Release Fertilizers Industry News:

ICL has entered into a five-year, $170 million agreement in August 2024 with China's AMP Holdings Group to supply specialty water-soluble fertilizers for drip irrigation. The value-added crop agreement on watermelons and apples is complementing ICL's expansion plan in China's growth in the fertigation market fueled by agricultural change and increased crop demand.





In June 2024, Nutrien Ag Solutions has purchased Suncor Energy's AgroScience business, which comprises patented biocontrol technologies. It is part of Nutrien's initiative to invest in novel biocontrol solutions under Loveland Products. The technology represents a new mode of action and shows high efficacy, stability, and economic worth, competing with conventional synthetic crop defense.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Smart release fertilizers market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Polymer-Coated Fertilizers, Sulfur-Coated Fertilizers, Organic-Based Slow-Release Fertilizers, Chemical Compounds (e.g., Urea-Formaldehyde)), Application Method (Soil applied, Foliar applied, Fertigation), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops), Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Lawn & Turf Care, Other Applications (Forestry, Floriculture), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

The global climate smart fertilizer market is projected value at US$ 2380.0 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to end up at US$ 4,110.5 million by 2034.

The controlled release fertilizer market size was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Revenue from the global fertilizer & agricultural chemical market is estimated to be valued at US$ 452.66 billion in 2024. The market is projected to rise at a 5.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 785.26 billion by the end of 2034.

The global low-carbon fertilizer market was valued at US$ 3,433.2 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to end up at US$ 6,033.3 million by 2034.

The global organo mineral fertilizers market was valued at USD 835.3 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.8% to end up at USD 1,398 million by 2035.

