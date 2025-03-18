HackerRank Transforms Tech Hiring and Upskilling with Latest Product Updates

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HackerRank , the Developer Skills Company, today shared details from last week’s successful AI Day 2025 event, which included an exclusive look at the company’s latest product innovations plus industry insights from HackerRank CEO Vivek Ravisankar, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke and Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

AI Day 2025, which attracted over 7,000 attendees, served as a sneak peek for several new groundbreaking features. Starting with the opening keynote from Ravisankar, titled “The Future is Human + AI,” the event explored the trends and changes impacting how developers work and how companies hire and retain developer talent. In this first session, Ravisankar set the stage for the day, introducing the idea of “Service as a Software,” which HackerRank sees as the next wave of innovation. With this new take on the traditional SaaS model, AI-powered services act as autonomous agents able to perform end-to-end tasks.

From here, the team offered a look at five innovations built directly into the HackerRank platform. These updates include:

Proctor mode – Like having a personal proctor for take-home assessments, HackerRank’s Proctor mode guides candidates through the process, enforces compliance and flags integrity violations – ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation. The update also includes session replay and integrity insights for hiring managers and talent teams to help further gain insights.

– Like having a personal proctor for take-home assessments, HackerRank’s Proctor mode guides candidates through the process, enforces compliance and flags integrity violations – ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation. The update also includes session replay and integrity insights for hiring managers and talent teams to help further gain insights. AI interviewer – Designed to conduct first-round interviews, not just evaluate code correctness, HackerRank’s new AI Interviewer closely simulates a real interview experience, giving hints without revealing answers, adapting to the candidate’s skill level and asking follow-up questions to see how candidates think.

Designed to conduct first-round interviews, not just evaluate code correctness, HackerRank’s new AI Interviewer closely simulates a real interview experience, giving hints without revealing answers, adapting to the candidate’s skill level and asking follow-up questions to see how candidates think. Engage assistant – To help companies rediscover past candidates and build strong pipelines of qualified talent, HackerRank’s Engage AI Assistant automatically analyzes previous candidate profiles, matches them with current hiring needs and creates targeted marketing campaigns that include an on-brand microsite and developer-friendly email campaign.

– To help companies rediscover past candidates and build strong pipelines of qualified talent, HackerRank’s Engage AI Assistant automatically analyzes previous candidate profiles, matches them with current hiring needs and creates targeted marketing campaigns that include an on-brand microsite and developer-friendly email campaign. AI tutor – Designed to help developers improve skills, navigate learning paths and achieve certifications, HackerRank’s AI Tutor provides structured plans, delivers real-world challenges and gives step-by-step guidance without handing out answers.

– Designed to help developers improve skills, navigate learning paths and achieve certifications, HackerRank’s AI Tutor provides structured plans, delivers real-world challenges and gives step-by-step guidance without handing out answers. ASTRA benchmark – Built to assess AI models’ ability to perform complex tasks across the software development lifecycle, HackerRank’s ASTRA Benchmark measures correctness, consistency, efficiency, cost and communication. The live leaderboard is available at hackerrank.com/ai/astra .



Following HackerRank’s product announcements, Ravisankar joined GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke for a discussion about how continued innovation will augment the role of developers rather than replace them. It was here that Dohmke pointed out, "We will never run out of work because we will never run out of ideas."

To close out AI Day 2025, Ravisankar sat down with Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas for a fireside chat, which considered what’s next for AI-powered knowledge systems and new concepts shaping the future of tech.

Reflecting on the day and the products HackerRank previewed to the market, Ravisankar commented, “At HackerRank, we recognize that the future belongs to those who know how to integrate, orchestrate and innovate with AI – and that’s reflected across this release. AI is unlocking new possibilities for developers – and the companies that hire them. It’s time to embrace AI and look toward what’s next.”

For more information, visit https://www.hackerrank.com/blog/hackerranks-ai-day-2025-product-launch-recap .