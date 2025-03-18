Subtext Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovative approach to connecting media companies with their audiences through text messaging,” said Subtext CEO and Cofounder, Mike Donoghue. “We are witnessing one of the most seismic shifts the media industry has ever seen, taking place in real time. As AI continues to make our communication less human and social algorithms make it more difficult to forge enduring connections, we’re proud to live out our mission of connecting our clients with their audiences in a more direct and human way. It is now a business imperative that media companies build trust and equity in the communities they foster and, in doing so, create experiences that cannot be replicated elsewhere. By empowering our clients to own their audience relationships, Subtext is helping to ensure that trusted, meaningful connections between media companies and their audiences remain strong and resilient, in the face of rapid change."

Recent company milestones include a 95% increase in year-on-year revenue and a 240% surge in subscribers. This growth underscores the platform's effectiveness in helping media companies adapt to changing revenue and engagement strategies. Subtext’s partnerships with major media organizations such as Condé Nast, Washington Post, and Hearst, has enabled them to establish personal connections with readers and reduce subscriber churn by 50-60% on average. Additionally, media organizations see a significant boost in engagement, with a 5x increase in CTR compared to email, highlighting the platform's ability to not only reach audiences but also drive meaningful interactions. The platform's innovative features, including its new survey feature which allows users to gain a deeper understanding of their subscribers, have further enhanced its value proposition for media companies seeking to engage their audiences more effectively.

Subtext's impact extends beyond the media industry, as it addresses broader societal challenges like improving emergency response and combating misinformation. During natural disasters, Subtext has enabled newsrooms to deliver critical information to those without internet access, demonstrating the platform's potential to bridge information gaps and support community resilience.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

