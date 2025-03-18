Anfield Announces Completion of US$6,000,000 Loan Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into an amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) with Extract Advisors LLC (“Extract”) for the extension of an additional US$6,000,000 increase to the existing credit facility dated September 26, 2023 (the “Credit Facility”), in connection with the indicative term sheet as previously announced by the Company on January 14, 2025.

The Credit Facility will continue to have a maturity date of September 26, 2028 (the “Maturity Date”). The Credit Facility will continue to bear a coupon of the secured overnight financing rate (“SOFR”) plus 5 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. Anfield, with written notice, may elect to capitalize the interest payable on the facility semi-annually, in arrears, at a rate of SOFR plus 7 per cent.

In connection with the Amending Agreement, Anfield will issue 59,925,000 share purchase warrants to Extract (the “Facility Warrants”), with each such Facility Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for a period ending on the Maturity Date. For so long as the Credit Facility remains outstanding, all proceeds from the exercise of the Facility Warrants by the lender shall be used to repay the principal amount of the Credit Facility. Extract has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSXV, not to exercise such number of its warrants held to the extent that, upon exercise thereof, it would cause Extract or its affiliates to hold in excess of 20% of the outstanding voting securities of Anfield.

The Amending Agreement and the issuance of the Facility Warrants remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Funds will be used to: 1) advance the reactivation plan for the Shootaring Canyon Mill; 2) advance the plan of operations for the Velvet-Wood mine; 3) potentially seek out mine permits for certain DOE leases; 4) add key personnel to facilitate the advancement of both mines and mill; and 5) general corporate purposes.

The Company also announces that IsoEnergy Ltd.’s C$6 million promissory note and indemnity for up to US$3 million in principal, as discussed in the Company’s press release dated January 14, 2025, have been repaid and released.

Extract and its joint actor, Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. (collectively, the “Insiders”), are insiders of the Company. The transactions contemplated by the Amending Agreement, including the issuance of the Facility Warrants, constitute a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The board of directors of the Company have determined that the transactions contemplated by the Amending Agreement, including the issuance of the Facility Warrants, will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 and, in connection therewith, the directors have determined that at the time the Amending Agreement was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Anfield Energy Inc.

Corporate Communications

604-669-5762

contact@anfieldenergy.com

www.anfieldenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the Credit Facility and the exercise of the Facility Warrants; the receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Credit Facility and issuance of the Facility Warrants; and the intention of the Company to advance its projects over the near term.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Credit Facility and the exercise of the Facility Warrants as currently anticipated; that the Company will receive regulatory approval with respect to the Credit Facility and issuance of the Facility Warrants; and that Credit Facility will provide the Company with sufficient funding to independently advance its projects over the near term. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Credit Facility and exercise of the Facility Warrants as currently anticipated; that the Company may not receive regulatory approval with respect to the Credit Facility and the issuance of the Facility Warrants; that the Credit Facility may not have the impact on the Company’s operations as currently anticipated by management; risks relating to the actual results of the Company’s operational activities, fluctuating commodity prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. We seek safe harbor.