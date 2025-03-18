Cannabinoid Based Drug Discovery and Development Market to Reach $1.8 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cannabinoid Based Drug Discovery and Development Market by Receptor Target (CB1 Receptor, CB2 Receptor), by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "cannabinoid based drug discovery and development market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Cannabinoid Based Drug Discovery And Development Market 2034 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325539

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development market is driven by increasing research on the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids, rising demand for alternative treatments for chronic pain, and expanding regulatory approvals for medical cannabis. Advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems enhance bioavailability and efficacy, further fueling market expansion. Growing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focused on cannabinoids, coupled with a rising prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders, also contribute to the market's rapid growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2034 $1.8 Billion CAGR 3.3% No. of Pages in Report 272 Segments covered Drug Development Stage, Receptor Target, End User, and Region Drivers Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Research on Therapeutic Applications

Expanding Consumer Awareness Opportunity Advancement in Drug Formulation Restraint Risk of Abuse and Safety Concerns

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A325539

The CB1 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By receptor target, the CB1 segment held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-third of the cannabinoid based drug discovery and development market revenue, owing to its critical role in mediating the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids, particularly in neurological and psychiatric disorders.

The pharmaceutical companies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, contributing around more than half of cannabinoid based drug discovery and development market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to their extensive research and development (R&D) capabilities, regulatory expertise, and established distribution networks. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in clinical trials to explore the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids for conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cancer-related symptoms.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By Region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for three-fifths of the cannabinoid based drug discovery and development market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to strong regulatory support, a well-established pharmaceutical industry, and increasing investments in cannabinoid research. The region has witnessed significant approvals of cannabinoid based therapeutics by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which have driven market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034. This is attributed to increasing research initiatives, evolving regulatory frameworks, and rising demand for alternative therapeutics.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325539

Leading Market Players: -

Zyus Life Sciences

MAKScientific LLC

Inversago Pharma

Serina Therapeutics

Benuvia Operations, LLC

Neurotech International

IGC Pharma

Cardiol Therapeutics

Revive Therapeutics

Gynica

Argent BioPharma

Avicanna Inc

Artelo Biosciences

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc

Skye Bioscience

Sci Sparc

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Harmony Biosciences

Jazz Pharmaceutical Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cannabinoid based drug discovery and development market. These players have adopted strategies such as clinical trials, acquisition, collaboration, new product development, patent, and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter