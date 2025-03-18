Kering: 2024 Universal Registration Document available

Press release_2024 Universal Registration Document available_18 03 25





March 18, 2025

2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

Kering's 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, under the reference number D.25-0103. The document is publicly available under the current regulatory conditions and can be accessed on Kering's website at www.kering.com, in both French and English, within the Finance / Regulated Information’ section. It is also available on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org/en in French.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the sustainability statements, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2024, Kering had 47,000 employees and revenue of €17.2 billion.

