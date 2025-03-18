MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Property Development is integrated into MT Højgaard Danmark

The board of directors of MT Højgaard Holding has decided to transfer all activities in MT Højgaard Property Development to business unit MT Højgaard Danmark. The activities are integrated into MT Højgaard Danmark, which will carry on project development and operations in public-private partnership projects while maintaining the current focus on executing projects in civil works, infrastructure, construction and refurbishment.

The combination of development and execution competencies in one joint organisation strengthens MT Højgaard Danmark’s competencies, synergies and position within development of larger construction projects in Denmark.

”We are making this change to create greater cohesion in the group, leverage the benefits of joint operations and simplify the group structure. The land bank has been reduced following the sale of a number of plots and properties, and this is a natural next step in our ongoing efforts to simplify the organisation and focus on our positions of strength within construction, civil works and refurbishment,” says Rasmus Untidt, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

The integration will furthermore entail lower complexity and costs at group level, while facilitating coordination and prioritisation of the group’s capital commitments.

The integration wil be completed through a transfer of ownership of MT Højgaard Property Development to MT Højgaard Danmark. The group will be comprised of the two business units MT Højgaard Danmark and Enemærke & Petersen.

At the end of 2024, MT Højgaard Property Development’s order book amounted to DKK 403 million. The decision does not impact existing or planned projects or service assignments, which will be completed by MT Højgaard Danmark.

The integration does not impact MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected around DKK 10-10.5 billion and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 mil-lion.

