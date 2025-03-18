ClearlyRated Announces the 2025 Best Staffing Firms for Women™ List

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the firms that have qualified for inclusion on its third annual Best Staffing Firms for Women™ list on ClearlyRated.com .

"I'm excited to unveil the companies recognized on this year's third annual Best Staffing Firms for Women list," stated Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, these exceptional firms deserve applause for championing and empowering their female employees. Despite persistent challenges like pay disparity and limited advancement opportunities, these firms are at the forefront of fostering growth and elevating women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to these outstanding organizations for their unwavering commitment to gender diversity and equality.”

Staffing and recruiting firms that conducted internal employee surveys with ClearlyRated are eligible to earn the Best of Staffing® award in the Employee Satisfaction category. Within this category, firms that included identity-based demographic survey questions and met additional criteria related to female employee Net Promoter® Score (eNPS) and representation earned the prestigious designation as a member of the Best Staffing Firms for Women list.

More than 90 staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada with close to 14,000 internal employees participated in the Best of Staffing internal employee survey for the 2025 award year, growing the ClearlyRated survey database to become the largest repository of internal employee responses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the staffing industry. Some of the notable findings from ClearlyRated’s internal staffing employee data analysis include the following:

Women comprise 67% of all internal positions at staffing firms, yet half of directors and two thirds of executives are men.

Women working at staffing firms are: 44% more likely to be detractors of their firms. 49% less likely to feel they are compensated fairly. 31% less likely to believe advancement is merit-based.





Fewer than 0.2% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for staffing & recruiting firms. We offer firms a sophisticated alternative to manual processes and basic survey tools, then pair that with world class customer care and support. Ours is an efficient, industry-focused solution that provides data-driven insights to equip service teams with a real-time understanding of client and internal employee interactions and satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on the ClearlyRated.com online business directory, which helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

