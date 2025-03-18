Wondr Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Dallas, TX, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, today announced its Wondr and eM Life programs have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. The company first achieved HITRUST certification in 2021.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that Wondr Health has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Wondr Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.



“As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, our industry is under more pressure than ever to properly safeguard patient data. HITRUST remains the industry gold standard for security compliance guidelines,” says Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health. “By once again achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification, we continue to demonstrate Wondr Health’s commitment to protecting sensitive data while delivering proven solutions that help the workforce meet their health goals.”

“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Wondr Health takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”

Wondr Health improves access to multimodal, evidence-based behavioral and lifestyle interventions, weight-loss medication management and chronic condition support pathways for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space in 2007, Wondr Health starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content, coaches and clinicians, Wondr Health programs help everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.