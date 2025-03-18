Nasdaq to Convene Texas Business Leaders to Honor the Legacy of Ross Perot Jr.

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nasdaq will convene top leaders across the Texas economy to celebrate the legacy of Ross Perot Jr. and to discuss strategies for the state’s continued economic prosperity. The event will showcase Perot’s role in driving Texas’ economic success and emphasize the vibrant innovation ecosystem that has been developed under Governor Greg Abbott’s tenure.

“Ross Perot Jr. has been a steadfast advocate for the entrepreneurship and investment that have reshaped the Texas economy. From leading trailblazing developments such as the expansive AllianceTexas project to being a co-founder of Perot Systems, Ross has been a bedrock of the Texas business community and a major contributor to the state’s phenomenal success,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. “His dedication to fostering growth through investments in innovative companies and his decades of philanthropic work embody the values Nasdaq is proud to recognize through this award. We thank Ross for his remarkable contributions and Governor Abbott for his tireless leadership in building an economic ecosystem that has become a global epicenter for growth and innovation.”

The convening will also feature a keynote speech by Governor Abbott, who will underscore the historic achievement of the “Texas Miracle,” the state’s tremendous economic growth over the past 20 years. Texas’ success is deeply rooted in its culture of risk-taking, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit—evolving from a legacy of resource-driven wealth into a diversified, business-friendly economy. With forward-thinking investments in infrastructure and education, and a strong, growing population, Texas continues to lead nationally in job creation, business expansion, and economic dynamism.

“Visionaries like Ross Perot Jr. prove that Texas is the blueprint for American success,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I've known Ross for many years and am proud to call him a great friend. He is a true Texas pioneer whose work in real estate, oil and gas, aviation, and economic development created hundreds of good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Entrepreneurs like Ross know that they live in a state where they can cast a vision and achieve it. By continuing to work together, Texas will remain the beacon of economic opportunity and prosperity for generations.”

To celebrate the economic miracle that has positioned Texas as a national and global powerhouse, Nasdaq will present Ross Perot, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Hillwood and the Perot Company, the inaugural Nasdaq Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes Mr. Perot’s unparalleled contributions to the Texas economy and his lasting impact on innovation, technology, economic prosperity, and community development.

In 1989, Mr. Perot spearheaded the development of Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the nation’s first industrial airport, through a groundbreaking public-private partnership. This project became the cornerstone of AllianceTexas, a 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use community in North Texas. Today, AllianceTexas serves as a global leader in logistics and innovation, anchored by the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, an integrated ecosystem for surface and air mobility technology to scale and commercialize. Since its inception, AllianceTexas has generated more than $120 billion in regional economic impact.

Mr. Perot also co-founded Perot Systems Corporation in 1998 with his late father, where he served in various leadership roles, including CEO, Chairman of the Board, and member of its Board of Directors. The company revolutionized the use of information technology in industries like healthcare and was acquired by Dell Inc. in 2009. Following the acquisition, Mr. Perot served on Dell’s Board of Directors until 2013. Through Perot Jain, his venture capital firm, Mr. Perot continues to invest in innovative companies that redefine industries and drive technological progress.

As an aviation enthusiast and a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Perot chaired the U.S. Air Force Memorial Foundation, leading a 14-year effort to construct the United States Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. In addition to his business and philanthropic achievements, Mr. Perot holds several key leadership roles. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the Hoover Institution. He also holds Board Member Emeritus positions with Vanderbilt University and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Ross Perot, Jr. and Hillwood

Ross Perot Jr. is Chairman of The Perot Companies, overseeing family interests in real estate, oil and gas, and financial investments, and of Hillwood, a global real estate firm he founded in 1988. He developed Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the nation’s first industrial airport, anchoring a 27,000-acre mixed-use community generating over $120 billion in economic impact. Perot co-founded and served on the boards of Perot Systems and Dell. Currently, he is Vice Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the Hoover Institution and the American Enterprise Institute.

