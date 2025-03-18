CURRENC to Develop 500MW Hyperscale AI Data Center in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced plans to acquire 100 acres of land in Johor, Malaysia, to build a hyperscale Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC).

Featuring a total planned capacity of 500MW, the 100-acre AIDC campus will be developed in phases. Phase 1, comprising 100MW, is targeted for completion and operation by the end of 2026. The campus will provide co-location and wholesale leasing solutions to hyperscalers, enterprise clients, and other data center users, catering to diverse needs and ensuring a robust tenant base. Upon completion, the facility is expected to be one of Southeast Asia’s largest AIDCs and will serve as a cornerstone in CURRENC's strategy to accelerate financial institutions’ adoption of AI technology.

The Company is currently in discussions with anchor tenants. Construction of each phase of the facility will commence once the Company has secured long-term tenants to occupy a substantial portion of that phase’s planned capacity.

“This investment marks the beginning of a new chapter in CURRENC’s development, complementing our existing portfolio of AI tools for financial institutions,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of CURRENC. “With open-source models such as DeepSeek and Qwen quickly reducing the cost of AI deployment and large language model training, AI is rapidly becoming a necessity to remain competitive in the financial industry, boosting global demand for AI technology and support. Our new AIDC will deliver unmatched computing power as well as the flexible, scalable infrastructure that financial institutions require to implement AI throughout their operations and thrive in the digital era. Bolstered by our AIDC, CURRENC’s comprehensive AI solutions will continue to lower entry barriers for financial institutions to adopt AI, empowering growth across the financial industry and leading the digital transformation in Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Johor, located approximately 20 kilometers north of Singapore, is rapidly emerging as Asia-Pacific's fastest-growing data center hub. The region offers outstanding international data connectivity with direct fiber optic links to Singapore, reliable power infrastructure and attractive tax incentives for both operators and employees offered by the Malaysian government. These favorable conditions position Malaysia as a prime destination for data center operations, particularly catering to the burgeoning demand across the ASEAN region.

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered tools designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

