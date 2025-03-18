Only In Your State Launches Navigable Excursion Tool: Routes

VENICE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only In Your State , a trusted source for authentic travel inspiration, today announced the launch of Routes: navigable excursions that transform road trips into forever memories. Curated by Only In Your State editors, each Route provides an itinerary, prioritizing the unmissable pit stops that reveal the beauty of the journey. Developed in partnership with the new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport®, Routes is designed to make way for adventure.

Launching with a suite of editorially-curated Routes rounding up the best spots visited by Only In Your State editors and writers, this all-new navigable content format embraces the magic of the open road. Each Route includes an itinerary with multiple stops, synced to an embedded map featured within the article page. As readers scroll through the article, they’ll learn more information about each stop recommended by Only In Your State editors and can choose their own adventure while on-the-go.

Travel has become more personal than ever, with readers seeking adventures unique to them. Only In Your State readers are craving accessible, off-the-beaten-path experiences and local travel inspiration over crowded, more mainstream destinations. They have a preference for discovery and exploration of Hidden Gems and Only In Your State’s Routes is one way to help uncover the journey.

“Whether you’re exploring Colorado’s majestic peaks and valleys or on a musical pilgrimage through Tennessee, Routes will supply your next road trip with lifelong memories,” said Gina Goff, VP, Content Strategy and Operations. “Only In Your State has long celebrated the journey, and Routes is one way to find moments of joy and adventure along the way.”

On the heels of Only In Your State’s rebrand in 2024, the travel site has made two key hires with veteran Sara Heddleston, Senior Brand Director, at the helm: Ashley (Rossi) Fallon, Editorial Director, and Kit Sudol, Associate Director of Social Media. Fallon comes to Only in Your State with a decade of travel media experience where she was previously on-staff at SmarterTravel and Roadtrippers. She's worked with brands like Hipcamp and Gear Patrol Studios and has bylines with USA Today, Tripadvisor, and others. Based in North Carolina, she recently earned her master's degree in digital communication at UNC-Chapel Hill where she researched the "TikTokification of travel media."

Sudol joins Only In Your State with over a decade of social media marketing experience in the digital lifestyle publishing space, most recently managing audience development at Atlas Obscura. In that role, Sudol managed all aspects of social marketing from launching new social channels and newsletter products to promoting book releases and in-person events. Sudol is based in Brooklyn, New York.

“Ashley and Kit come to Only In Your State as seasoned veterans in the travel media space,” continued Goff. “We’re thrilled to have them both join our team and bring their industry expertise as we continue our journey to uncover every hidden gem and encourage spontaneous adventures across the United States.”

To learn more about Routes and test out the tool, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/trip-ideas/usa.

To learn more about Only In Your State, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/.

About Only In Your State

Only In Your State is an inclusive and accessible local travel and discovery resource highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. Only In Your State has grown to a national network by celebrating the beauty that exists within state lines, no matter which part of the country you live in. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. Only In Your State represents a local-to-national mosaic of 50+ state-specific communities, brought together to create one powerful ecosystem for travel and exploration. Only In Your State is operated by World of Good Brands. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Only In Your State , and House of Good . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

susan.turner@worldofgoodbrands.com