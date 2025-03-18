Caminosoft Technologies Inc (Caminosoft) Unveils HorizonAX: The Next-Generation Platform for AI-Optimized Data Management, Compliance, and Workflow Automation

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caminosoft Technologies announced today the launch of HorizonAX, a revolutionary platform that combines intelligent storage management, accelerated compliance automation, AI model deployment, and workflow automation into a single, cohesive solution. Designed for enterprises and channel partners, HorizonAX simplifies AI adoption, significantly reduces operational costs, and ensures comprehensive regulatory compliance.

“Enterprises today face challenges with fragmented data, compliance complexities, and escalating storage costs, making effective AI adoption difficult,” said Arti Prasad, Director of Product, of Caminosoft. “HorizonAX tackles these challenges by transforming fragmented enterprise data into AI-ready insights, automating compliance, and optimizing storage costs by up to 90%.”

HorizonAX: Unified Platform, Multiple Benefits

The HorizonAX platform comprises four core products:

HorizonAX Stratify – Intelligent Storage, Cost Optimization & AI ready Data

Automated multi-cloud storage tiering delivering up to 90% cost savings.

Seamless compatibility with popular hyperscalers and on-premises environments.

Policy based as well as tag/AI based archival for optimal results

Enables powerful Data Lake creation for downstream analytics and Machine Learning

Supports industry standard SHA256 data encryption and optional replication of tiered data for effective disaster recovery



HorizonAX Shield – Security & Compliance Automation

Accelerates compliance for HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS, and industry-specific regulations.

Implements robust Zero Trust security policies including Airgap Installation, RBAC and GBAC frameworks.

HorizonAX Infuse – AI Model Training & Deployment

Enables creation of multiple data profiles and knowledge bases, which power interactive large language model (LLM) chats with intelligent virtual agents.

Supports semantic and full-text search, enabling users to perform deep research, uncover relationships, and build knowledge graphs.egration.

Deploys AI-powered workflows to enhance automated decision-making.



HorizonAX Orbit – Intelligent Workflow Automation

Agentic AI-driven, Low-Code/No-Code automation accelerates productivity in various enterprise functions

Enables deep research by consolidating data from multiple sources to provide comprehensive answers.

Supports the registration of various agents, models, and workflows into a cohesive ecosystem



Enhanced Value for Businesses and Partners

HorizonAX enables enterprises to streamline AI adoption effortlessly and cost-effectively. By automating storage optimization, compliance, and intelligent workflows, enterprises experience faster deployment of AI models, enhanced data security, and significant operational efficiencies.

Channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, and system integrators, can leverage HorizonAX to tap into high-demand AI-driven solutions, creating new revenue streams and driving recurring, high-margin sales.

“By integrating storage optimization, compliance automation, and intelligent workflows into a unified platform, HorizonAX offers a transformative solution for enterprises and our channel partners,” said Arti Prasad, Director Product. “Our partners now have an innovative tool to drive customer success and accelerate digital transformation effortlessly.”

Availability & Next Steps: HorizonAX is immediately available to enterprises and channel partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.caminosoftai.com.

About Caminosoft: Caminosoft specializes in AI-driven enterprise solutions for intelligent data management, compliance automation, AI model deployment, and workflow orchestration.

