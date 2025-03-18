Enphase Energy Applauds New Rapid Shutdown Standard for Solar Installations in Brazil

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today commended the introduction of Brazil's new fire safety standard, Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT) NBR 17193, which outlines stringent recommendations like rapid shutdown functionality requirements for solar installations in all buildings.

The new standard emphasizes the importance of safety in solar energy systems, particularly focusing on reducing fire hazards associated with high-voltage direct current (DC) energy components like centralized “string” inverters. Enphase’s microinverter technology intelligently converts low-voltage DC from solar panels into safe low-voltage alternating current (AC) right at the panel, inherently aligning with the new safety standard objectives by eliminating the need for high-voltage DC in residential and commercial solar installations.

Additionally, all Enphase microinverters support rapid shutdown functionality, a critical safety feature that allows for the immediate de-energization of the system in emergency situations. The new safety standard recommends that all solar installations in Brazil have rapid shutdown functionality before connecting to the grid. This capability not only helps protect property, people, and emergency personnel but also aligns with global best practices for solar system safety. Brazil installers and distributors can learn more about the standard on the Enphase website ( English and Portuguese ).

“Enphase’s microinverters have revolutionized our approach to solar installations,” said Adriano Coury, CEO of Onway Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Brazil. “The low-voltage AC design not only simplifies the installation process but also significantly reduces fire risks to help protect homeowners and emergency response teams.”

“Safety is paramount in our operations,” said João Lucas Silva, CEO of Solusun, an installer of Enphase products in Brazil. “With Enphase’s microinverters, we can offer our clients a solution that complies with the latest safety standards and provides peace of mind.”

“Enphase’s microinverters arrived in the Brazilian market meeting all safety requirements, ensuring protection for installers and homeowners,” said Marcel Ciriaco, founder of EnergySeg, an installer of Enphase’s products in Brazil. “The NBR 17193 corroborates the compliance of Enphase’s microinverters with global safety standards. Therefore, our Enphase customers will continue to benefit from the credibility and technological efficiency of our solution.”

“This critical new safety standard is a significant milestone for the Brazilian solar industry, setting new benchmarks for safety and reliability,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “Our microinverter technology is designed to meet and exceed these standards, providing Brazilian customers with safe, reliable, and high-performance solar energy solutions.”

Installers of Enphase’s products in Brazil can order IQ8P™ Microinverters today, with peak output AC power of 480 W, supporting newer high-powered solar modules. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Brazil come with a 25-year limited warranty. For more information about Enphase Energy in Brazil, please visit the website .

