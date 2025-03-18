Storr Group Adds World-Class Marketing Leader, Neal Zamore, Bolstering Value Creation Team

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storr Group, an operational private equity firm specializing in high-growth essential services businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of Neal Zamore to its Value Creation Team (VCT). Neal joins as a key figure within the firm’s hands-on bench of full-time ‘navy seal’ functional operators, known as the VCT. Bringing decades of Marketing expertise and strategic leadership to drive transformative growth across Storr Group’s portfolio companies.

Neal has over 25 years of marketing experience across a wide range of verticals, with a strong focus on maximizing customer acquisition and retention in the most profitable manner. Prior to joining Storr Group, he spent seven years serving as Chief Marketing Officer at several institutional home-services platforms, including American Residential Services and, most recently, HomeTown Services. Before these roles, Neal led U.S. Consumer Marketing for Avis Budget Group and held marketing leadership positions at Cigna, Allianz, Oppenheimer Funds, GE Capital, and MetLife. His experience spans multiple industries, including business services, technology-enabled solutions, and consumer-focused enterprises.

“Bringing Neal on board is a significant milestone for Storr Group as we continue to expand our Value Creation Team,” said Fraser Ramseyer, Chairman, Founder, and CEO at Storr Group. “His deep marketing acumen and leadership will be key in empowering our portfolio companies to enhance brand positioning, drive customer engagement, and achieve profitable growth.”

The addition of Neal Zamore reinforces Storr Group’s commitment to building world-class marketing functions across its portfolio to support its mission of driving superior brand equity, customer growth strategies and marketing innovation.

About Storr Group

Storr Group is an operational private equity firm that builds and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, we combine world-class operators with high-velocity M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology – to drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

Storr Group has offices in Austin and New York City.

Read more: storrgroup.com

