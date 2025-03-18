IO Biotech Named Among Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

– Biopharmaceutical company recognized for innovation in the development of immune-modulatory therapeutic cancer vaccines –

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions. IO Biotech has been recognized for its potentially game-changing approach to immune-modulatory cancer vaccines, earning its place on the coveted list as the 9th most innovative company in the world in the biotechnology category.

This notable distinction reflects IO Biotech’s relentless pursuit of pioneering off-the-shelf cancer vaccines that have the potential to change the oncology treatment paradigm with a product candidate that is designed to be available when a patient receives their diagnosis. Recognized for its innovative, T-win® platform, IO Biotech’s broadly applicable investigational therapeutic cancer vaccines are designed to target and kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment, and lead to improved patient outcomes.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial features of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"At IO Biotech, our innovative T-win platform exemplifies our commitment to developing off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines that are designed to not only target tumors and immune-suppressive cells but also change the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor activity,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “Being recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative biotech companies underscores the potential impact of our approach to cancer treatment, and we are deeply honored to be acknowledged for driving real innovation in oncology with the goal of improving patient outcomes.”

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

IO Biotech’s lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio® (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted), is currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial for advanced melanoma. The primary endpoint readout is anticipated in the third quarter of this year. The company is also conducting two additional, Phase 2 clinical trials with Cylembio in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment in patients with resectable melanoma or SCCHN.

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio® (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

Cylembio is a trademark of IO Biotech ApS.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X ( @IOBiotech ).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

