Aifeex Expands Globally: A New Breakthrough in the Asia-Pacific and Africa Strategic Landscape in 2025

New York, NY, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On March 16, 2025, Aifeex successfully hosted an Artificial Intelligence Summit at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking another milestone in its global market expansion. This prestigious event attracted industry leaders, technology experts, partners, and media representatives from around the world, witnessing a significant step in Aifeex’s global strategic development.

Establishing the Africa Operations Center – A New Journey Begins

During the summit, Aifeex Chief Operating Officer Alex Jensen delivered an inspiring speech, announcing the establishment of Aifeex’s Africa Operations Center in the upcoming quarter.

“What does this mean? This is an entirely new continent with over 50 countries, presenting a massive opportunity for us to expand our business and broaden our vision,” said Alex Jensen.

The new operations center is set to become a key driver in expanding Aifeex’s presence in Africa and surrounding markets, strengthening its global reach.

Global Strategy: Expanding Across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific

This summit also highlighted Aifeex’s continued global expansion. Since its Global Launch Event in Tokyo in December 2024, Aifeex has rapidly increased its market share in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Southeast Asia.

With continuous technological advancements, Aifeex’s AI platform has gained strong market traction in Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Brand Awareness and Community Growth: From KOLs to Global Users

Aifeex’s success goes beyond technological breakthroughs—it is also driven by its strategic brand promotion and community-building initiatives.

Currently, over 100 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) have recognized and endorsed Aifeex, utilizing global social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Telegram, and Binance to enhance brand visibility and user engagement.

Alex Jensen further revealed that Aifeex aims to expand its user base to over 2 million in the coming months. With the support of community studios, Aifeex is expected to establish its presence in more than 1,000 communities worldwide, continuously enhancing its brand outreach. Additionally, Aifeex remains committed to optimizing its products and services, delivering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of a global audience.

Technological Innovation Leading the Future

The summit also featured the introduction of Aifeex’s proprietary AI computing platform—Takwin System.

Aifeex Chief Technology Officer Ford Cooper provided an in-depth presentation on this groundbreaking technology, emphasizing its advantages in big data analysis, intelligent decision optimization, and market adaptability. The Takwin System not only strengthens Aifeex’s technological leadership but also plays a crucial role in enhancing market strategies and user services with greater efficiency and precision.

Looking Ahead: A Perfect Balance Between Globalization and Localization.

The successful conclusion of this summit marks not only Aifeex’s continued breakthroughs in global technological innovation but also its ambitious vision for the global market.

Looking forward, Aifeex is committed to leading the future of intelligent technology, providing more advanced, efficient, and secure products and services to users worldwide.



