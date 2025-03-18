The Producto Group Welcomes Alyson Trust as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Alyson Trust as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. In her role, Mrs. Trust will be responsible for The Producto Group’s financial strategy, budgeting, forecasting, and risk management to drive growth, optimize operations, and ensure long-term financial stability. Alyson brings over 20 years of extensive financial and operational leadership experience in both private and public sectors. She is known for optimizing financial operations, driving revenue growth, and implementing strategic financial models that provide critical insights for executive decision-making.

Prior to joining The Producto Group, Alyson served as Vice President of Finance and Acting CFO at Duchateau, where she led treasury management, risk mitigation, and financial strategy across multiple subsidiaries. She implemented robust cash flow models, streamlined budgeting and forecasting processes, and executed cost-saving initiatives that enhanced profitability and operational efficiency. Previously, as Vice President of Finance and Controller at JBT Inc., she managed financial reporting, developed 10-year capital expenditure models, and restructured corporate debt to improve financial health. Her background also includes financial analysis and business strategy roles at Accenture, where she spearheaded operational improvements for major clients.

Alyson holds an MBA with a dual emphasis in Finance and International Business from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Rhode Island. She has also completed international studies in Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro, and Dubai, adding a global perspective to her financial expertise.

“We are excited to welcome Alyson Trust to the Producto team,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Producto. “Her extensive experience in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and risk management will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our financial operations.”

Alyson shared, “I am thrilled to join The Producto Group and contribute to its ongoing success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive financial growth, optimize operations, and support the company’s strategic initiatives.”