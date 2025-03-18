Home Medical Equipment Market to Reach USD 60.41 Billion by 2032, CAGR 3.5% | Hollister, Hersill, Cardinal Health, Philips

United States, New York, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Home Medical Equipment Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Home Medical Equipment Market, valued at USD 44.69 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 60.4 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Home Medical Equipment (HME), often referred to as Durable Medical Equipment (DME), consists of various medical devices intended for reuse by patients for home treatment, recovery, or assistance with daily living activities. These devices enhance autonomy, elevate the quality of life, and decrease hospital visits and healthcare expenses. Typical forms of HME consist of mobility devices (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches), respiratory apparatus (oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines), monitoring instruments (glucometers, blood pressure monitors), and diabetes control tools (insulin pumps, glucose meters). HME is crucial for individuals with long-term conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or COPD, as well as those healing from surgeries or injuries, and individuals with disabilities who need assistive tools for mobility or daily activities.

Key Industry Insights –

Increasing Demand for Convenient, Cost-Effective, and Patient-Centred Healthcare Solutions

The market for home medical equipment (HME) is expanding because of the rising need for convenient, affordable, and patient-focused healthcare options. The increase in chronic illnesses like diabetes, respiratory issues, and heart diseases is fueling the demand for home-based care. Moreover, the growing elderly populations around the globe necessitate ongoing medical assistance, which increases the demand for HME. Innovations in technology, such as remote monitoring and intelligent medical devices, improve patient results and decrease hospital visits. The transition to value-based healthcare and governmental efforts supporting home care services further enhance market expansion, establishing HME as an essential element of contemporary healthcare provision.

Limits A Person's Movement for Safety or Medical Reasons

In the home medical equipment market, restraints are devices or methods used to limit a person's movement for safety or medical reasons, preventing falls, self-injury, or complications. These include physical restraints like bed rails, lap belts, limb restraints, and chair alarms, as well as chemical restraints using sedatives or medications. The market for such restraints is growing due to the rising elderly population, increasing home healthcare adoption, and the need for fall prevention in bedridden or cognitively impaired patients. Regulatory guidelines and ethical concerns influence their use, promoting alternatives like sensor-based monitoring and ergonomic furniture for patient safety.

Potential Opportunities in Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Gaming, and Marketing

The market for home diagnostics is growing as people look for convenient, real-time health monitoring options. Although the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector saw swift expansion during the pandemic, ongoing demand continues to be robust in managing chronic diseases, detecting infectious diseases, and preventive care. Major factors encompass ageing demographics, heightened use of telemedicine, and a transition to preventive healthcare. Tools for glucose monitoring, cholesterol assessment, fertility monitoring, and even early cancer detection are increasingly popular. Regulatory backing for self-testing is likewise driving market growth. Innovations in technology, such as diagnostic kits integrated with smartphones, analytics powered by AI, and biosensors that can be worn, offer considerable investment prospects. Businesses that focus on cost-effectiveness, precision, and easy-to-use designs can gain a competitive advantage.

Usability Challenges in a Less Structured Home Environment

Home diagnostics provide ease and prompt identification of health issues, yet they have various drawbacks. Precision is a significant issue, as at-home tests may exhibit increased error rates compared to lab diagnostics due to incorrect sample collection, user mistakes, or external influences. Numerous home tests do not have immediate professional supervision, raising the likelihood of misreading results. Moreover, home diagnostic tools may possess restricted detection abilities, being unable to recognize intricate conditions that necessitate specialized testing. Cybersecurity threats pose an additional challenge, particularly with linked medical devices that retain and send sensitive health information. Effective storage and upkeep are essential, as environmental factors such as temperature and humidity can influence test accuracy.

Key Players to Watch:

Hollister (USA)

Hersill (Spain)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Cardinal Health (USA)

Zimmer Biomet (USA)

ResMed (Australia)

Philips (Netherlands)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Baxter International (USA)

Invacare (USA)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Fresenius Medical Care (Germany)

3M (USA)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (USA)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Other active players

Recent Developments

In February 2025, WHO’s HTAP, alongside its regional and country offices, met with SCTIMST in Trivandrum, India, following their January MoU. The discussions marked progress in transferring selected technologies from public health institutions to HTAP for distribution to LMIC manufacturers. HTAP aimed to close the health technology access gap by selecting, securing, and facilitating technology transfers. It also sought to build LMICs’ capacity for end-to-end product development through global and regional consortia, promoting health equity and innovation.

In January 2025, Guthrie announced a partnership with DASCO Home Medical Equipment to enhance services for patients requiring durable medical equipment. As of March 1, DASCO took over the management and daily operations of all Guthrie Med Supply Depot locations. Paul VerValin, EVP and COO of The Guthrie Clinic emphasized that Guthrie’s mission is quality patient care and that durable medical equipment plays a crucial role. He noted that DASCO’s expertise made it the ideal partner to manage the for-profit Med Supply Depot effectively.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Product Type

Monitoring Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Home Mobility Equipment

Daily Living Aids

Medical Supplies





By Application

Chronic Disease Management

Post-Surgical Care

Elderly Care

Disability Assistance

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

By Distribution Channel

By Region:

North America leads the home medical equipment market, propelled by a significant occurrence of chronic illnesses like respiratory issues, diabetes, and heart diseases. The growing elderly population and a robust healthcare system also bolster market expansion. The demand for medical devices for home use, such as respiratory therapy equipment, intravenous therapy tools, mobility aids, and patient monitoring systems, is steadily increasing due to the transition towards home-based care. Technological progress and supportive reimbursement policies also aid in market growth. Moreover, the existence of major industry participants and increasing healthcare spending bolster North America's status as the top market

Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Home Medical Equipment Market:

1. Executive Summary:



Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

2. Market Landscape:



This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Home Medical Equipment Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

3. Home Medical Equipment Market Competitive Analysis:



The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

4. Home Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis



In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

5. Regional Analysis



Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

6. Home Medical Equipment Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion



The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

7. Thematic Research Methodology



Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle:

Magnifying Insights : Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies: Customizing strategies for client needs.

Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions: Continuously enhancing research processes.

Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

