FE International Advises on the Acquisition of Cloud Orca by Cooper Parry

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a leading global M&A advisor for technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cloud Orca, a leading a UK-based Salesforce Summit Partner, by Cooper Parry, a next-gen accountancy and business advisory firm.

Founded by two entrepreneurs with backgrounds in sales and military service, Cloud Orca specializes in cloud-based CRM, marketing automation, and revenue management solutions. As a fast-growing Salesforce Summit Partner, Cloud Orca has successfully completed 400+ Salesforce projects since its inception and holds 25 Salesforce certifications. The company serves clients across industries such as financial services, high-tech, retail, and life sciences, delivering tailored digital transformation solutions that enhance business operations.

Cooper Parry, a UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm with a strong presence in digital transformation, backing Cloud Orca will enhance the organization’s ability to support the financial operations of their clients. This acquisition positions Cooper Parry at the forefront of CRM-driven business solutions, as Salesforce continues to lead the CRM software market with a 23% market share. This also means that the firm will be introduced to a new sea of partnerships while providing advanced technical infrastructure and expertise in Salesforce implementation, training and development, support and maintenance, and custom development.

“This Cloud Orca deal is a massive leap forward in our tech offering. It ticks tons of the right boxes: market reputation, powerful culture, huge growth, and a passion for sustainability. The fit is spot on. As we create the UK’s next-gen accountancy firm, the landing of such an impressive anchor firm in the digital and tech space is brilliant news. What a way to start the new financial year! And the great thing is, there’s plenty more on the horizon.” said Ade Cheatham, CEO of Cooper Parry, in their press release.

A key aspect of this transaction is Cooper Parry's commitment to preserving Cloud Orca's operational autonomy. Ed Rowland, CEO of Cloud Orca, and Tony Di Carlo, COO, will continue to lead the company, ensuring that clients receive the exceptional service they have come to expect.

FE International executed a competitive sale process, garnering multiple offers from industry-leading buyers. “Cloud Orca’s impressive growth and expertise in Salesforce made this a highly sought-after opportunity. At FE International, we are deeply familiar with the Salesforce ecosystem, allowing us to successfully execute a competitive sale process that aligned Cloud Orca with the right strategic partner,” said Jake Olivieri, Partner at FE International.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is a globally recognized M&A advisor specializing in SaaS, e-commerce, and digital media businesses. With over 1,500 transactions completed and a total deal value exceeding $50 billion, FE International has been named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times from 2020 to 2024 and is a four-time Inc. 5000 company.



About Cloud Orca

Cloud Orca is a leading Salesforce consultancy that specializes in digital transformation through CRM solutions, marketing automation, and revenue management. As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Cloud Orca delivers tailored solutions to businesses looking to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The company is dedicated to providing expert guidance and innovative technology solutions that empower businesses to maximize their Salesforce investment. For more information, visit www.cloudorca.com

About Cooper Parry

Cooper Parry is a UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm that is redefining the industry with its innovative and people-first approach. Specializes in providing disruptive financial and business advisory services, with a strong focus on digital transformation, IT integration, and technology-driven solutions. Cooper Parry partners with ambitious businesses to help them scale, optimize financial performance, and navigate complex digital landscapes. For more information, visit www.cooperparry.com

