AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market worth US$8,438.5 million by 2030 with 27.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market, valued at US$1551.8 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 27.5%, reaching US$1967.7 million in 2024 and an impressive US$8438.5 million by 2030. The growing number of elderly people and the growing need for affordable healthcare solutions are the main factors propelling the AI in remote patient monitoring market. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) predicts people aged 65 and older will grow from 10.3% worldwide population in 2024 to 20.7% by 2074. People aged 65+ will put a high strain on health services since healthcare budgets remain limited.

By component, the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market has been segmented into devices, software and services. In 2023, devices segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market for AI in remote patient monitoring. AI-powered wearables like smartwatches and biosensors enable seamless, real-time health tracking, while portable and handheld devices such as AI-driven ECG monitors and glucose meters support remote diagnostics and chronic disease management. In the hospital environment, these stationary devices have helped increase the efficiency of Remote Patient Monitoring by functioning alongside enhanced AI analytics, cloud computing, and the Internet of Medical Things for optimum data transmission. As part of its continued commitment to telehealth and easily available, technologically enabled patient care, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) initiated several projects in 2025 to enhance remote patient monitoring (RPM). Among those were contracts to establish systems to allow tracking via telemetry for some 35 VA Medical Centers.

By end-user, the global AI in remote patient monitoring market has seen significant growth at a very rapid pace. The patient segment is anticipated to be the biggest driver of growth in this sector. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of personalized healthcare, and increased patient engagement in self-monitoring are driving this growth. By enabling early disease detection, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring of health, AI improves RPM, reduces hospital stays length, and recommends better patient outcomes. Real-time monitoring of health due to AI, predictive analytics, and early detection of diseases forms RPM to result in reduced hospital stay lengths and improved patient outcomes. AI-powered virtual assistants, digital health platforms, and remote diagnostics allow remote patient monitoring to become easier and more efficient, further boosting the growth of this market. An example is the KardiaRx App developed by AliveCor, Inc. that empowers patients and clinical trial participants to record ECGs at home.

By geography, the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market (RPM) is segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. Factors which are driving this growth include increased in disposable incomes. Access to healthcare has changed significantly in this region, which is home to two-thirds of the world's population. This is particularly true in nations like China, where 10 million more seniors are added each. The region's governments have started programs to increase gadget manufacturing. India has invested 1,057.47 crore rupees as of September 2024 to construct 50 new manufacturing plants, while construction is underway on another 50. This endeavour is crucial to boosting the nation's ability to produce cutting-edge medical devices and facilitate the use of AI in remote patient monitoring. To provide everyone with access to reasonably priced and high-quality RPM and telehealth services, the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) also seeks to establish a digital health ecosystem.

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is dominated by key players. The major players operating in this market are, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), GE HealthCare (US), Biobeat (Israel), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics) (Switzerland), ResMed Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), Biotronik (Germany), Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co. Ltd. (China), TytoCare Ltd. (US), Gloooko, Inc. (US), Welldoc, Inc. (US), Zeto Inc. (US), Turtle Shell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dozee) (India), Masimo (US), iRhythm Inc. (US).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the parent company of the Philips Group. The company works in four areas: Personal Health, Diagnosis and Treatment, Connected Care and Others. Connected Care segments provide Al in Remote Patient Monitoring solutions. Philips has grown over time through collaborations with key partners in the marketplace. In July 2024, the organization partnered with Bon Secours Mercy Health on a short-term initiative that aimed to enhance patient monitoring within 49 hospitals. The objective was to raise care quality while maintaining costs under control. Some of its major subsidiaries are Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC (US), Philips GmbH (Germany), Philips Ultrasound, Inc. (US), and Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. (Netherlands). It spans operations across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Medtronic (Ireland):

Medtronic is a global healthcare technology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company helps healthcare systems, doctors, clinicians, and patients in more than 150 countries worldwide. It operates through four main business areas: Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. Medtronic offers AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring solutions across all four of its business segments. Also, approvals and partnerships are being pursued for an expansion of its diabetes device portfolio.

In August 2024, Medtronic announced a partnership with Abbott for the integration of continuous glucose monitoring technology to improve diabetes care for the patients. In August 2024, Medtronic introduced the Simplera Continuous CGM and announced the intent for FDA and PMDA approval. The system offers secure near real-time glucose monitoring that helps users to realize better blood sugar control.

Boston Scientific Corporation (US):

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices used in a broad range of interventional medical specialties. The company operates primarily in two business segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The MedSurg segment focuses on endoscopy, urology, and neuromodulation, offering minimally invasive solutions for various medical conditions. The Cardiovascular segment includes interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, and peripheral interventions, providing technologies for diagnosing and treating heart and vascular diseases. The company provides AI in remote patient monitoring through Cardiovascular segment.

Boston Scientific operates in over 40 countries across six continents, with regional headquarters and offices in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa

