Overwatch Expands Cybersecurity Innovation with AI-Driven Hyper-Automation, Delivering Unfair Advantage to MSPs

BATAVIA, Ill., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is redefining cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers by embedding hyper-automation and AI-driven security into its platform. Through strategic partnerships with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), D3 Security, and other industry leaders, High Wire - Overwatch does the hard, behind-the-scenes work so that partners and their customers receive a seamless, white-glove cybersecurity experience. This unfair advantage allows partners and customers to deliver enterprise-grade protection without the complexity or overhead of managing it themselves.

"SentinelOne recognizes Overwatch is more than just a cybersecurity provider—we are an enabler of success for our partners," said Ed Vasko, CEO of Overwatch. "As such, they want to partner with us to increase our revenue growth across their expanding portfolio. Because AI and automation are the foundation of a smarter, more efficient security ecosystem, we can scale revenue faster, keep costs flat, and provide better security. By doing the heavy lifting, we help our channel partners deliver powerful security outcomes without adding operational burden. Our focus on innovation is about adopting new technology that works at scale against the constant onslaught of multi-vector cyber-attacks across industries. It’s about leveraging AI and automation to streamline security operations, enhance threat detection, and reduce technical debt—giving our partners a true competitive edge."

Overwatch integrates AI-powered threat detection, automated response, and hyper-automation to eliminate inefficiencies and enhance security outcomes. By leveraging Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR), Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR), and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), Overwatch enables MSPs to activate services faster, streamline operations, and reduce technical debt—all while maintaining top-tier security.

Through its partnership with SentinelOne, Overwatch provides next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions.

With SentinelOne’s Singularity platform, Overwatch unifies cloud, endpoint, and firewall logs for seamless threat correlation. Leveraging Purple AI, the industry’s most advanced AI security analyst, we help our customers detect attacks earlier, respond faster, and stay ahead of them. Purple AI streamlines detection rule creation and threat hunting, reducing manual effort and enhancing visibility. Integrated vulnerability detection proactively identifies and mitigates risks by linking security gaps to active threats.

As a trusted partner in SentinelOne’s UXIP program, Overwatch is among a select group of companies granted firsthand access to beta features, user experience enhancements, and new product capabilities before they go to market. This exclusive partnership allows Overwatch to test, refine, and provide feedback on SentinelOne’s latest innovations, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most advanced security technologies as soon as they become available.

“The combination of High Wire’s Overwatch MDR and MSSP services with SentinelOne’s AI security technology is a powerful one that will create significant value for customers,” said Brian Lanigan, SVP, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne (NYSE: S). “Together, we can deliver innovations that empower security leaders to reimagine and revolutionize how they respond to emerging threats in ways that significantly reduce risk, speed decision-making, and free up their teams to focus on high-impact initiatives.”

Overwatch's partnership with D3 Security takes automation and orchestration to the next level. D3’s AI-powered platform integrates alerts from multiple security sources, allowing automated responses such as account lockdowns and password resets. SOAR connections enable Overwatch to execute security actions inside client networks without manual intervention, ensuring faster and more precise incident resolution.

The combination of D3’s hyper-automation capabilities and Overwatch’s 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) means low-level alerts are handled automatically, while critical threats like ransomware trigger immediate, hands-on intervention. Overwatch’s white-glove approach ensures partners and customers never need to worry about cybersecurity gaps.

Overwatch continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven security with D3’s Morpheus AI, set to launch in 2025. This next-generation AI SOC solution will revolutionize managed security by providing real-time detection, autonomous analysis, and rapid mitigation of cyber threats.

High Wire Network's commitment to innovation and hyperautomation transforms cybersecurity delivery and drives tangible business growth. By enabling partners to deliver enterprise-grade protection with greater speed, efficiency, and scalability, Overwatch creates a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. This strategic focus positions Overwatch to accelerate partner adoption, expand recurring revenue streams, and strengthen its overall market presence—delivering meaningful value to shareholders and supporting long-term growth objectives.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT-managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Media Contact:

Lori Aleman

Director of Marketing

Phone: O: 630-635-8477 C: 602-920-0902

Email: lori.aleman@highwirenetworks.com