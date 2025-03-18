Swiss Re to sell 10.05% stake in Definity Financial for CAD 655 million

ZURICH, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Re announced an agreement to sell 11,647,217 common shares ("Common Shares") of Definity Financial Corp. (TSX: DFY) ("Definity") representing approximately 10.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 17, 2025 (the "Offering").

The Common Shares are being sold by Swiss Re Investment Holdings Company Ltd on an underwritten block trade basis at a price of CAD 56.20 per Common Share for aggregate cash proceeds of approximately CAD 655 million. The Offering has been underwritten by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Underwriters") and is expected to close on March 19, 2025.

Immediately before the Offering, Swiss Re owned 11,647,217 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. After giving effect to the Offering, Swiss Re will no longer hold any Common Shares.

"We are very impressed with the significant progress Definity has made since its IPO in November 2021 and continue to value the ongoing business relationship with the Company. Swiss Re continues to be a strong believer in Definity's path towards becoming a leading P&C insurer in Canada," said Andreas Berger, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer. "The sale was done in the context of a regular review and rebalancing of Swiss Re's investment portfolio and is consistent with the Group's overall investment strategy across equity and alternative investments."

Swiss Re’s head office is located at Mythenquai 50/60 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. Swiss Re will file an early warning report with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada with respect to the foregoing matters pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the Common Shares sold, a copy of which will be available under Definity’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information and/or a copy of the related early warning report to be filed, please contact James Raphael at +1 212 317 5428. Definity’s head office is located at 111 Westmount Road South, Waterloo, Ontario N2L 2L6.

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

