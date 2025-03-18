Virtual Reality Growth Trends Report 2025: Global Market to Grow by $339.29 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Applications in Surgery, Immersive Entertainment, Simulation Developments, Pain Management

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality Market Report by Component, Type, Application, Technology, Regions and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Virtual Reality market is expected to reach US$ 382.87 billion by 2033 from US$ 43.58 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 27.31% from 2025 to 2033

Some of the factors driving the market's growth include the expanding advancements in surgical training, pain management, and mental health therapy; businesses' increased emphasis on effective training, simulation, and design; and the growing desire for immersive gaming and entertainment experiences.







Recent technological developments and growing usage across a range of industries have propelled the virtual reality (VR) industry's notable expansion. Using headsets with sensors, motion tracking, and sharp images, virtual reality (VR) transports users to a completely digital world. The main adopters of VR are the gaming, entertainment, healthcare, education, and real estate sectors, which use it to improve training, save costs, and improve user experiences. In particular, the gaming industry has grown quickly, with Oculus (Meta), Sony, and HTC at the top of the market. These gadgets stretch the limits of interactive entertainment by enabling consumers to participate in realistic simulations and game experiences.



Beyond gaming, virtual reality (VR) is transforming industries including healthcare, where it is utilized for pain management, rehabilitation, and surgical simulations, and education, where it offers immersive learning opportunities. Virtual reality is also used by real estate firms to create virtual tours of homes, which let potential purchasers view them from a distance. VR is set to grow increasingly more popular as hardware keeps becoming better and cheaper, as well as as content gets richer and more interactive. It is anticipated that advancements in cloud computing and 5G network development would further improve VR experiences by making them more scalable and accessible. The VR sector is on a promising trajectory, with future breakthroughs likely to transform our interactions with digital worlds, despite obstacles like technology constraints and the demand for additional content.



The ARuVR GenAI portfolio, which assists in the real-time auto-generation of 360-degree photos, voice-over audio, and 3D assets, was introduced by ARuVR in June 2024. The suite was created to expedite the creation of content and solutions for Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) in a shorter amount of time - from months to minutes.



Growth Drivers for the Virtual Reality Market

Applications in Medicine and Therapy



Applications of virtual reality (VR) in the healthcare sector include pain management, mental health therapy, and surgical training. Medical professionals can practice surgeries and treatments in a safe, controlled environment without putting patients in danger thanks to virtual reality. VR is used in mental health for exposure therapy, which recreates challenging situations in a safe setting to help people with disorders like anxiety and phobias.

Additionally, virtual reality is being used in physical therapy and rehabilitation to give patients an enjoyable and engaging way to perform therapeutic activities. The market is expanding as a result of the growing use of VR in the healthcare industry. In 2024, the digital therapeutics business Wundrsight raised $400,000 from Inflection Point Ventures to expand its VR-based mental health services across India. The funds will accelerate the development of novel treatments for conditions like autism and anxiety and aid in forming partnerships with medical facilities.



Training and Enterprise Applications



VR is being used by businesses across a range of industries for tasks like design, simulation, and training. VR is being used by the healthcare, construction, automotive, and aviation industries to provide safe and reasonably priced training environments. In a virtual environment, engineers can model the operation of machines, architects can see designs, and surgeons can rehearse procedures. This lowers the danger of real-world training while increasing efficiency.

The demand for these technologies is being driven by businesses' recognition of VR's efficacy and capabilities. Companies are increasingly using VR for virtual offices and remote teamwork, which is helping the sector expand. Sandals Corporate University brought cutting-edge AI and VR technologies to hospitality education in 2023 with the launch of its virtual and augmented reality (XR) Platform in collaboration with EON Reality. By providing staff members with realistic, interactive experiences, the program sought to revolutionize employee training.



Immersion in Entertainment and Gaming



The demand for more realistic and immersive gaming environments is driving the uptake of virtual reality (VR), which offers an unmatched degree of involvement. Both casual and devoted gamers will find VR technology enticing as big gaming firms integrate it into their platforms. Beyond gaming, the capacity of virtual reality (VR) to replicate real-world experiences is also helping the entertainment industries, including live sports, concerts, and film.

The demand for VR solutions is rising as people become more tech-savvy and seek out immersive entertainment of the highest caliber. 'Premier League Player,' a Premier League VR game that is legally licensed for Meta Quest devices alone, was announced by Rezzil in 2024. Furthermore, in 2024, iQIYI disclosed plans to launch VR location-based entertainment in major Chinese cities this summer, with plans to expand internationally to Dubai and Bangkok. A new VR theater based on Love Between Fairy and Devil is one example of how the project employs immersive technology to create captivating in-person encounters with well-known IPs.



Hardware components dominate the global VR market, driving innovation and growth



Hardware Components dominate the market, accounting for the biggest market proportion amongst these two. This segment contains tangible and essential factors for virtual reality systems, consisting of headsets, sensors, controllers, and physical appliances essential for handing over immersive user experiences.



Gesture tracking devices will enhance VR immersion, driving market growth globally



The Gesture Tracking Device market is poised for expansion in the Global Virtual Reality industry. This growth is fueled through the increasing integration of gesture primarily based interactions in virtual reality experiences, enhancing user engagement and interaction. Gesture monitoring devices, geared up with advanced sensors and technology, allow users to interact with digital environments intuitively, amplifying the overall immersive experience.



Commercials account for a considerable share of the virtual reality market



The commercial segment holds the most important market share, indicating its significant influence and financial significance. This segment dominance spreads throughout diverse industries, inclusive of retail, manufacturing, offerings, etc. The commercial application substantial market share highlights its critical role in economic growth and innovation.



Semi and fully immersive technologies lead revenue growth in VR industry



The semi, fully immersive segment not only commands the largest market percentage however is predicted to demonstrate the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate within the forecast period. Virtual truth Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) have risen in the past five years, specially within the business and educational sectors. These devices provide a range of advantages, offering immersive and interactive reviews that can be used to train personnel or educate students.

