South Africa's Maritime Transport & Marine Manufacturing Industry Report 2025: South Africa's Shipbuilding Sector Thrives Despite Port Challenges - Key Trends & Market Insights

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on maritime transport and marine manufacturing in South Africa includes information on the country's ports and harbours and marine manufacturing. There is information on the amount of cargo handled, vessel arrivals, port capacity and planned investment and capacity increases, and the performance of cargo terminals. There is also information on notable players and corporate actions.
The report includes profiles of 49 companies such as shipbuilding and repair companies like Robertson and Caine, SanDock Austral Shipyards and Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing, and water and coastal transport companies such as Grindrod Shipping, Vuka Marine, Maersk, CMA CGM, Evergreen, MSC Mediterranean Shipping and China COSCO Shipping Corporation.
South Africa Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Market Overview
- South Africa, situated on one of the busiest international sea routes, critical to international maritime transportation, has in the past played an important role providing ship repairs and other services to the international shipping industry.
- Lack of government support, port inefficiencies and congestion have severely impacted the country's competitiveness.
- Four major ports continued to rank among the worst-performing in the world.
- Durban and Cape Town are experiencing declining cargo volumes due to equipment shortages, logistical inefficiencies, and weather-related disruption.
- It was estimated that inefficiencies at the Durban port were costing the country R1bn a day.
- While the general shipbuilding and repair industry has been in decline over the last few decades, the boatbuilding industry has done exceptionally well.
- South Africa is the second-largest builder of leisure sailing catamarans and the world's leading manufacturer of large power catamarans.
Market Trends
- Cargo volumes handled are not expected to increase in the short term despite increased investment.
- Development of autonomous and semi-autonomous vessels.
- Digital transformation in port systems.
- Employment in the boatbuilding sector is increasing growing collaboration between the public and private sectors, with port authorities increasingly concessioning port and terminal operations to private companies.
- Increasing focus on sustainability, including the use of recycled/recyclable materials and the use of plant-based fibres.
- Reducing emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy. The industry is using various technologies to improve operational efficiency.
Market Opportunities
- Autonomous vessels. Design and development of vessels with lower carbon emissions.
- Ship repair and maintenance operations in sub-Saharan Africa.
- The offshore oil and gas industry offers opportunities for marine manufacturing and vessel and drilling rig repair.
Market Challenges
- Ageing infrastructure and unreliable and poorly maintained equipment. High cost of imported materials.
- Operational inefficiencies and port congestion.
- Security threats to global shipping.
- Weather-related risks resulting in port delays and disruptions.
South Africa Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Market Outlook
- The maritime industry continues to face considerable challenges.
- After years of underinvestment in maintenance and infrastructure, Transnet is implementing a recovery plan to increase equipment and parts availability at ports and improve port operations. This has resulted in an increase in cargo handled by ports and improved vehicle handling capacity at several ports.
- In the marine manufacturing sector, South Africa is losing out on lucrative opportunities to repair and service ships.
- The recreational boatbuilding industry remains globally competitive.
- Cape Town has cemented its position as a hub for high-quality marine craftsmanship.
COMPANY PROFILES - Building and Repairing Ships and Boats
- Allsurvey Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Ark Inflatables Cc
- Bonakude Capital Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Bradexim (Pty) Ltd
- C And M Multicraft Infanta Inflatables Cc
- Castle Ultra Trading 43 (Pty) Ltd
- Damen Shipyards Cape Town (Pty) Ltd
- Falcon Inflatables (Pty) Ltd
- Fenn Kayaks Cc
- Feral Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Gecat Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Gemini Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Jacobs Bros Boat Builders Cc
- Knysna Yacht Company (Pty) Ltd
- Legacy Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Mako Marine Cc
- Mallards Boating International Cc
- Maverick Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Nexus Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Rhino Marine Products (Pty) Ltd
- Robertson And Caine (Pty) Ltd
- Sandock Austral Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Sensation Boats And Living (Pty) Ltd
- Southern Wind Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- St Francis Marine Cc
- Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Pty) Ltd
- Tallie Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing Cc
- Voyage Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Wp Starboats (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Sea And Coastal Water Transport In South Africa
- Ap Moller - Maersk A/S
- Bp Shipping Ltd
- China Cosco Shipping Corporation Ltd
- Cma Cgm S.A.
- Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd
- Grindrod Shipping (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Hapag-Lloyd Ag
- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd
- Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd
- Macs Maritime Carrier Shipping Gmbh
- Marine Crew Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Mitsui Osk Lines Ltd
- Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding S.A.
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
- Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd
- Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd
- Polaris Shipping Company Ltd
- Vuka Marine (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Circumstances
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Off-shore Oil and Gas
6.9. Piracy
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wttsuv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.