Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 72.91 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.31%: Market Strides

New York, United States, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Market Strides, The global billboard and outdoor advertising market size was valued at USD 35.54 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 72.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The Billboard and Outdoor Advertising market encompasses a wide variety of advertising forms aimed at promoting brands, services, and products in public spaces. This includes traditional billboard advertising, digital billboards, transit ads, street furniture, and other forms of outdoor media. Billboards, often located in high-traffic areas such as highways, city streets, and public spaces, remain a powerful and visually compelling medium for advertisers to reach a broad audience.

Increased Spending on Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Boosts Market Growth

A notable trend driving the expansion of the billboard and outdoor advertising market is the increasing investment in out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Companies are increasingly turning to OOH platforms such as billboards, transit ads, and digital displays to engage a broad and diverse audience effectively.

For example, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. launched a targeted OOH campaign in September 2024 to promote its AI-powered washing machine. The campaign specifically targeted urban consumers and utilized billboards and interactive digital ads in high-traffic locations to emphasize the product’s advanced features. This surge in OOH advertising spending reflects a wider industry trend where companies recognize the ability of outdoor spaces to enhance brand visibility, increase consumer engagement, and capture attention in densely populated, high-visibility areas. These factors are driving continued growth in the global outdoor advertising market.

Growth of Programmatic Advertising Unlocks New Opportunities in the OOH Market

The rise of programmatic advertising is creating substantial growth opportunities within the out-of-home (OOH) sector. With the advancement of digital billboards and innovative technologies, advertisers are now able to automate ad placements in real time, ensuring that ads are optimized for maximum audience engagement while making more efficient use of ad budgets.

A prominent example of this shift is T-Mobile's acquisition of Vistar Media in January 2025 for $600 million. Vistar Media is a leader in real-time outdoor advertising technology, and T-Mobile's acquisition highlights the company's strategic push into the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising space, which is projected to contribute 42% of total OOH revenue by 2025. These advancements in programmatic advertising offer brands the ability to deliver more personalized, timely, and relevant advertisements, paving the way for new growth prospects in the OOH market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market and is expected to continue expanding significantly over the forecast period. This regional dominance is driven by the region's well-established infrastructure, strong consumer purchasing power, and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge advertising technologies. The U.S., in particular, plays a major role, contributing a substantial portion of the global market share. The region's strong economy supports high levels of investment in outdoor advertising, particularly in major urban centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, where billboards are strategically placed to target millions of consumers daily.

Key Highlights

Based on the advertising format, the global billboard and outdoor advertising market is dominated by digital billboards.

In terms of application, highways remain the primary sector for billboard and outdoor advertising, accounting for the largest share of the market.

The retail sector is the dominant end-user in the global outdoor advertising market, contributing significantly to overall demand

North America holds a dominant position in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market.

Competitive Players

JCDecaux SE

Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC

Outfront Media, Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor, LLC.

FOCUS MEDIA INC

Intersection

Ströer CORE GmbH & Co. KG

Recent Developments

February 2025– Loop Media expanded its digital out-of-home (DOOH) network by adding 10,000 venues to its Velocity platform. This expansion will bring the network’s total to over 50,000 locations, significantly increasing its reach and targeting capabilities for advertisers. The new venues include consumer-facing spots such as bars, retail stores, and entertainment centers, allowing brands to engage with a diverse and highly interactive audience.

Segmentation

By Type

Static Billboards

Digital Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture Advertising

Place-Based Advertising

Others

By Applications

Highways

Railway Stations

Buildings

Automobiles

Others

By End-User

Retail

Miscellaneous Local Services & Amusement

Media & Advertising

BFSI

Government

Restaurants

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

