Origami Solar and Sirius PV USA Partner to Deliver Steel-Framed Solar Modules Made in America

BEND, Ore., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar, the innovator of steel solar module frames, announces a partnership with Sirius PV USA to supply steel frames for Sirius PV's American-made solar modules. This collaboration marks another significant step in building an onshore solar supply chain for Sirius PV, enabling customers to benefit from expedited delivery and domestic content incentives.

Sirius PV has successfully certified their steel-framed commercial and utility modules at Intertek, making them immediately available for customer purchase. The upgrade to steel frames increases the strength, reliability, and performance of Sirius PV’s modules, while supporting the company’s commitment to provide customers with more domestic content from American-made components.

Strengthening Domestic Content and ITC Bonus Eligibility

Recent 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum add risk and cost to already-tenuous supply chains for conventional aluminum frames, highlighting the value of domestic sourcing amid volatile trade policies and geopolitical instability. Origami’s 100% U.S.-made steel frames eliminate all tariff, duty, and impoundment risks, ensuring a stable, resilient supply chain for solar module manufacturers and their customers.

Origami steel frames not only provide superior strength over traditional aluminum frames, but also contribute significantly to the domestic content calculation for federal tax incentives. According to the latest IRS safe-harbor guidance, Origami frames can increase a project’s domestic content by up to 6.1% for rooftop solar projects and 8.5% for ground-mount projects, enabling customers to qualify for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) bonus.

“We are delighted to partner with Sirius PV by delivering stronger steel frames for their commercial modules and expanding Origami Solar frame options for their utility, commercial, and residential product lines,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “Sirius PV has a strong and growing presence in Texas, which is driving job growth and enhancing our nation's energy security.”

Ercan Kalafat, CEO of Sirius PV USA, added: “At Sirius PV USA, we are committed to increasing the domestic content of our solar modules to enhance quality, reliability, and resilience. Our partnership with Origami enables us to offer modules that exceed 16% in combined domestic content, reinforcing our dedication to U.S. manufacturing. In addition, Origami's new black module frame is expected to be available to our residential customers in Q3 2025.”

Kalafat continued: “This collaboration not only strengthens our domestic supply chain but also mitigates risks associated with global disruptions. We will continue to integrate more domestically sourced materials into our modules and keep our customers and partners informed as we expand these efforts.”

Origami’s steel frame production facilities in Texas and Arkansas offer one-day delivery time to Sirius PV’s 2 GW module factory in Brookfield, Texas, reducing logistical complexities and ensuring a cost-effective and efficient supply chain.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, increased strength and performance, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit: www.origamisolar.com .

About Sirius PV USA

Sirius PV USA is a leading American solar module manufacturer committed to producing high-quality, U.S.-made solar panels with a robust domestic supply chain. Focused on reliability and innovation, Sirius PV delivers commercial, residential, and utility-scale solar solutions designed for long-term performance and sustainability. For more information, visit www.siriuspv-usa.com.

