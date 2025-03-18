CMBlu Energy, Inc. Announces Rubicon Professional Services as a Desert Blume Project Partner

PETALUMA, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMBlu Energy, a leading battery technology company focused on developing and manufacturing a safe, sustainable, and secure long-duration energy storage system, announced today that it has selected Rubicon Professional Services (RPS) as a project partner for the design and engineering of Desert Blume. Announced in August 2023, Desert Blume is a 5-megawatt (MW), 10-hour-duration project developed in collaboration with Salt River Project (SRP), a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility serving the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Located at SRP’s Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center in Florence, Ariz., Desert Blume is the largest organic, non-lithium energy storage project under active development in the United States, positioning SRP as the first U.S. electric utility to deploy CMBlu’s energy storage solution at this scale.

CMBlu’s Organic SolidFlow battery technology combines a non-flammable, proprietary carbon-based solid energy storage material with water-based electrolytes, resulting in high energy density and improved performance. This technology delivers up to 5 to 10 times the energy density of conventional flow batteries, enabling a smaller footprint to operate and maintain for easy-to-deploy long-duration energy storage. Made from earth-abundant, readily available and recyclable materials, the Organic SolidFlow battery reduces reliance on rare metals and minimizes supply chain risks. CMBlu expects its battery system to cost-effectively store and deliver energy for two to three times longer per cycle than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are typically designed for short-duration applications of up to four hours.

For Desert Blume, battery modules are stacked three modules high on industrial racks within a building – a novel design requiring close coordination with our partners. RPS expertise is playing an integral role in the project’s realization.

“With such an innovative design for the CMBlu Organic SolidFlow battery energy storage system, we needed a project partner that could work hand in hand with us to build the next generation of energy storage. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome RPS as our partner in this great endeavor,” said Giovanni Damato, President of CMBlu Energy, Inc. “Desert Blume represents a significant milestone and major step forward for developing non-lithium energy storage projects at scale and we look forward to building a safer, more sustainable battery project that can provide cost-effective energy reliability and resiliency to Arizonans.”

“RPS is thrilled to partner with CMBlu on moving Desert Blume from design to approaching ‘boots on the ground,’” said Abbot Moffat, Director of Business Development with Rubicon Professional Services. “RPS has focused on critical infrastructure and BESS projects for years, so the development of non-lithium-ion long-duration storage solutions is something we’ve wanted to actively facilitate. CMBlu is at the forefront of this technology and is exactly the kind of company RPS values collaborating with. We’re confident that our extensive experience with lithium-ion BESS Projects, Data Centers, and Microgrids will translate to a smooth and successful project here with Desert Blume. In addition, SRP’s support of emerging technologies like CMBlu’s is something to celebrate.”

Desert Blume is designed to store excess energy during the day and return that energy to SRP customers at night or when solar energy is not available. The project will store enough energy to power about 1,125 average homes for 10 hours.

“We’re excited to see the Desert Blume pilot continuing to progress and have RPS join the project team,” said Chico Hunter, SRP Manager of Innovation and Development. “This project represents an important step in advancing long duration energy storage technology, which SRP will need to meet the significant customer growth in the Phoenix area, in the reliable, affordable and sustainable manner our customers expect.”

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of Desert Blume will be held in 2025, with the project expected to come online in 2026.

About CMBlu Energy

CMBlu Energy empowers the world with unlimited energy storage inspired by nature. CMBlu’s first-of-a-kind Organic SolidFlow battery is a safe, sustainable, and secure long-duration energy storage system made from abundant and easily sourced raw materials, eliminating many concerns often associated with lithium-ion batteries. CMBlu Energy combines the best of solid-state batteries with the architecture of flow batteries, redefining flow battery performance. CMBlu Energy supports a localized supply chain, reducing dependence on imports and ensuring energy security. CMBlu has a team of over 250 employees, including 150 scientists in Germany, Greece, and across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cmblu.com.

About RPS

At RPS, our mission is to make our customers successful. We accomplish this by always focusing on their goals and objectives, regardless of the ‘issue of the day’. We sincerely value our clients and the relationships we have developed with them, and understand that the effective management of critical facility planning, engineering, and construction is essential to achieving our clients’ success.

RPS provides an innovative approach to building or upgrading critical facilities. Whether an alternative energy projects, data center, R&D lab, or telecommunications hub, RPS focuses on the owner’s interests, develops strategy, assembles a top team of technical experts, subcontractors, and equipment vendors, and then expertly manages the entire process. Find out more at www.rubiconps.com.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving about 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about 2.5 million Valley residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, irrigation laterals, and 131 miles of canals.

