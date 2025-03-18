American National Launches Digital Experience for Do-It-Yourself Planners Seeking Guaranteed Growth through Annuities

HOUSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today American National Insurance Company announced it is now offering fixed annuity products through a simple, secure online platform in addition to its extensive network of professional agents and advisors. This innovative experience allows individuals to purchase American National’s Palladium® Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity (MYG annuity) through a do-it-yourself platform, providing them with guaranteed growth and protection from market exposure through a fast, easy digital experience.

A simple and secure application process takes less than 10 minutes online

A convenient, online customer account portal provides clients with 24-hour access

Annuities can be purchased starting with just $5,000

Guaranteed growth periods of 5, 7 or 10 years

Competitive, guaranteed interest rates



For 120 years, American National has been a trusted partner in helping individuals protect their assets and secure their financial futures. As the financial landscape evolves, so do the needs and expectations of today’s consumers seeking greater control, flexibility and access to financial products. By offering its MYG annuity through an easy online experience, American National is responding to the growing number of self-directed planners by offering them the growth, stability and tax advantages they seek—all from a trusted, highly-rated carrier.

“By making our MYG annuities available directly to consumers, we are empowering more people to use part of their retirement savings to protect against market ups and downs,” said Scott Campbell, Chief Client Experience Officer at American National. “The MYG annuity we offer through our new online experience is an excellent choice for DIY planners who want a simple and reliable way to grow their savings and secure their financial future.”

The American National online platform complements the company’s partnerships with agents across the country serving a broad range of individuals who depend on their support for insurance and annuities. All American National annuities are backed by the company's strong financial foundation and commitment to being a source of certainty for policyholders.

For more information, visit Annuities.AmericanNational.com.

MYG annuity withdrawals are subject to taxation and may incur surrender charges. Other restrictions apply. Form Series: MYG24; AI20 (Forms may vary by state). CA Form: MYG16(04). Not available in New York. Not a deposit. Not FDIC insured.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

Founded in 1905 and based in Galveston, Texas, American National Insurance Company (American National) is dedicated to being a source of certainty for millions of Americans through a comprehensive range of wealth protection, retirement, and insurance products and services. American National combines our expertise and resources to cater to the diverse needs of our clients, guiding them towards financial security and peace of mind. For more information, visit our website at AmericanNational.com.

Annuities, life insurance and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility only for the products and services it issues.

Contact:

Katie Piretti

AVP, Corporate Communications

Katie.Piretti@AmericanNational.com