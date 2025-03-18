Fujifilm Hosts “Digital Disruption Reveal” Event at its North American Graphics Headquarters

HANOVER PARK, Ill., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, today announces that it is hosting a “Digital Disruption Reveal” event at its North American headquarters in Hanover Park, Illinois on March 18-19, 2025. The event will celebrate the commercial availability of the recently announced FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS™ EC2100 Series and FUJFILM REVORIA PRESS™ SC285 Series mid-range production presses, as well as the introduction of FUJIFILM J PRESS 1160CFG.

“At Fujifilm, we’ve always been recognized as innovators – as disruptors to the norm – in the fields we represent,” said Andrew Gunn, director, print on demand solutions and enablement, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “At our Digital Disruption Reveal event, we’re providing live demonstrations of the innovations that are now available to our customers, so they can see first-hand the ingenuity we’ve put into our latest products, and why we’re disrupting the status quo in the printing industry. We’ll display the latest innovations from Fujifilm’s wide format, Production Ink Jet platforms (B2 & CF), workflow and automation solutions, as well as what’s new from our feeding and finishing partners. We’re confident that our guests will leave ready to implement our latest solutions into their print shops and ‘make more with Fujifilm’.”

At the invite-only event, members of FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphics Communication Division will be onsite to liaise with current and prospective customers, industry analysts, and key members of the printing trade media.

While onsite at the event, attendees will be able to see the latest REVORIA PRESS models and the new FUJIFILM J PRESS 1160CFG in person and in action.

The REVORIA PRESS EC2100S (EC2100S) and REVORIA PRESS SC285S (SC285S) are equipped with a specialty toner station[1] in addition to their four-color toners, enabling five-color printing in one pass. The EC2100S and EC2100 presses print at a high speed of 100 pages per minute[2] and are ideal for an extensive range of commercial printing and quick printing applications. The SC285S and SC285 presses, with printing speeds of 85 pages per minute, are best suited for quick printing and in-house printing environments. All four products achieve a compact footprint through Fujifilm’s newly developed Vertical Toner Development Technology, which transports developer from bottom to top against gravity, significantly reducing the size of each development unit, and in turn enabling five-color printing (on EC2100S and SC285S models) without increasing the machine size. “We’re excited about the advanced capabilities our new REVORIA PRESS brings to our customers and are especially looking forward to demonstrating them live at our Digital Disruption Reveal Event,” said Paul Albano, senior product manager, toner press solutions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “Through their state-of-the art technologies, these new printers will provide greater growth opportunities and open a wider range of applications for businesses with advanced automation, higher image quality, and improved efficiency.”

As part of the digital disruption theme, and joining the launch celebration is FUJIFILM J PRESS 1160CFG, the latest addition to Fujifilm’s acclaimed J Press digital inkjet series of presses. Launched overseas in 2024 but making its North American debut, J Press 1160CFG features the newly developed "Paper Stabilizer" functionality which pre-dries paper before printing and carefully controls moisture levels throughout the process, thereby eliminating the need for a primer while minimizing waviness and paper fluctuations, resulting in flawless print quality even on thick coated paper. “J PRESS 1160CFG offers exceptional print quality, high-speed productivity, and eco-friendly features, setting new standards for commercial printing,” said Michael Poulin, senior product manager, Inkjet Press Solutions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Event attendees will experience the J Press 1160CFG first-hand in our Graphics Innovation Hub through live demonstrations and expert insights for industry experts from our team.”

For more information about Fujifilm’s print solutions, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and REVORIA PRESS are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2025 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] Clear, pink, gold, silver and white for specialty toners. Availability of gold, silver and white will be announced later.

[2] Paper weight 35-147 lbs., when running A4 uncoated paper, when using CMYK color.