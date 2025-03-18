Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Vancouver, B.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.

In January 2025, the Company successfully installed new velocity string tubing in two tripod-based wells, Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2, completing the operation within approximately two weeks. This follows the installation of similar tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. In total, six wells have now been upgraded with the new smaller-diameter tubing to mitigate water loading and enhance production efficiency.

Following the velocity string program, the wells were injected with nitrogen to evacuate water, lower the bottom hole pressure and stimulate gas production. The wells responded positively to the nitrogen operation demonstrating the success of the velocity strings and confirming the effect of water reduction on the well performance.

In response to the recent operation results Trillion has selected several artificial lift techniques for various wells in an effort to enhance and sustain long-term production rates. The Company has secured a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform. This system will enable continuous gas lift injection into select wells to support production. Before deployment, the compressor will undergo testing on an onshore natural gas well, with modifications including piping, cabling, inverter, and separator installations.

Testing is scheduled to begin next week March 24, with final mobilization to the platform expected the following week. High pressure nitrogen injection is planned after the installation of the gas lift compressor to stimulate production.

‎Additionally, the Company is implementing several pump solutions to reduce water loading and optimize well performance. These enhancements include one Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) and two slim-hole Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing. These strategic interventions are critical to sustaining long-term production rates and are expected to occur in the coming months.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

