VMware Explore 2025, an Essential Cloud Event for IT Professionals, Returns to Las Vegas and Extends to New Regions

VMware Explore on Tour to be Newly Held in Frankfurt, London, Mumbai, Paris, Sydney and Tokyo in Fall 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced highlights and new program elements of VMware Explore(R) 2025, an essential cloud event for IT professionals. VMware Explore 2025 will kick-off in Las Vegas on August 25 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Explore will then go on the road to select cities in Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe.

VMware Explore 2025 in Las Vegas will feature technical and business-level sessions and panel discussions, technical deep-dive sessions, expert roundtables, instructor-led and self-paced labs, as well as a general session designed to map the course for attendees across private cloud, private AI and more. Attendees will have opportunities to gain actionable insights on technical topics focused on cloud infrastructure, modern applications, and networking, security and load balancing through programming filled with technology innovation, education, and training. They will also have access to an extensive ecosystem including VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs), hyperscalers, Value-Added OEMs (VAO) partners, and VMware Technology Alliance Partners (TAP) with many opportunities to interact and network across the VMware community.

“We are excited to offer Explore across more countries and communities while also building more engagement and choice with our flagship Las Vegas event,” said Joan Stone, vice president of corporate marketing, Broadcom. “With Explore 2025, we’re delivering more content sessions, a new pricing model and additional locations to better meet the needs of IT practitioners, innovators and leaders. The goal remains to provide our customers with insights, tools and engagement opportunities required to succeed in a continually dynamic IT environment.”

New for 2025

VMware Explore in Las Vegas will offer a more personalized approach to registration with new tiered pass options for attendees. Attendees will now have the option to register for a Full Event Pass, Essentials Pass or Meetings+ Pass based on their event needs.

VMware Explore on Tour

This year, Explore is extending across the globe to highlight the top content and insights from Explore in Las Vegas. Each event will include a curated subset of sessions and Hands-on Labs, a meetings program, and networking opportunities and will provide access to key partners, regional leaders, and experts. Select events will also include companion programs including Advisory Boards and events to support VMUG members. Explore on Tour will take place in Frankfurt, London, Mumbai, Paris, Sydney and Tokyo throughout Fall 2025. Full event dates and details will follow.

Additional Explore on Tour details are available here: https://www.vmware.com/explore

Register for VMware Explore 2025 in Las Vegas

Registration for VMware Explore 2025 in Las Vegas will open on April 29. For more details on event registration and pass types, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore

For questions about industry analyst and influencer registration, please contact: Heather Haley, heather.haley@broadcom.com

Additional Resources

For more details on Explore on Tour, read the VMware Explore blog post

Follow VMware Explore social channels on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook and Instagram

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore is the definitive cloud event for IT practitioners seeking to unravel IT complexity, stay on top of AI-driven advancements, and spur professional growth. VMware Explore 2025 will welcome a vibrant community of IT experts with the in-depth technical content they want and the Hands-on Labs and certifications they need. Attendees will see firsthand how VMware solutions simplify private cloud, so they can shift from managing their clouds to reaping the benefits of a modern, future-proof solution.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Media Contact: