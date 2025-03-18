Esusu and Amazon to Bring Rent Reporting and Financial Well-being to Tens of Thousands of Renters

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Esusu , the innovative fintech platform transforming lives through rental data and credit building, announced a partnership with Amazon to help residents living in Amazon-funded affordable housing units across the Puget Sound, National Capital, and Nashville regions build their credit scores through on-time rental payments.

The partnership furthers Esusu and Amazon’s shared commitment to uplift underserved communities by driving economic equity and financial stability. Residents in these communities will also gain access to Esusu’s industry-leading platform for renter financial health, which encompasses access to financial coaching, financial education, rent relief, tax filing support, and a variety of other tools. This collaboration follows Amazon Housing Equity Fund’s $3.6 billion commitment to preserve and create more than 35,000 affordable homes for individuals living in the communities that Amazon calls home.

“Together, Amazon and Esusu are setting a new standard for the role of institutions in the communities they operate in. We are proud to partner with Amazon to provide access to transformative opportunities for renters, enabling them to improve their financial well-being and ultimately unlock wealth creation,” said Esusu co-founders and co-CEOs Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey. “We are committed to strengthening the economic and social fabric of our neighborhoods in partnership with Amazon and creating better outcomes for families nationwide.”

To date, the Esusu platform has enabled hundreds of thousands of renters to establish a credit score for the first time while unlocking approximately $50 billion in credit activity. On average, renters see a positive credit score increase of 45 points, providing them access to better-quality financial products and lower interest rates. When paired with Esusu’s comprehensive financial coaching, integration with local social services, and marketplace of vetted financial resources, it provides a holistic safety net for renters across the country.

“We created the Amazon housing fund to help address the increasing need for affordable housing in the communities Amazon calls home, helping families improve their quality of life,” said Senthil Sankaran, Managing Principal, of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund. “Through this partnership, we hope to make a transformative difference for tens of thousands more people by enabling renters to build their credit scores by making on-time rent payments.”

"This initiative not only enhances individual financial stability and strengthens communities, but it also benefits property owners and investors by fostering more financially secure residents, ultimately improving retention and long-term asset performance,” said Clear Blue Company CEO Nick Ogden. “It’s a powerful example of how the private sector can drive meaningful change in affordable housing while creating shared value.”

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu’s rent reporting platform captures on-time rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusu.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on X @getesusu.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.