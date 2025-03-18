Converge Appoints dentsu’s John Lyons as Chief Performance Officer

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge , a performance innovation agency for modern growth marketers, today announced the appointment of John Lyons as Chief Performance Officer. Lyons brings a wealth of experience in performance marketing, creative strategy, and digital innovation, further bolstering the agency's capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to delivering impactful results for its clients. Following Converge’s recent rebrand and new business wins, he will lead and elevate the agency’s performance capabilities across the entire marketing journey.

“Setting the vision for Converge as more than a performance marketing agency, but an innovator of performance in the age of AI and data, I knew that we had to bring on someone who would live and breathe that mandate,” said Shoshana Winter, CEO of Converge. “After partnering with John for four years, I knew he was the Swiss Army Knife we needed to identify new ways to connect the dots between data, technology, media and messaging, in service of driving performance for our clients and for the agency during this time of transformation.”

Lyons brings 20 years of agency experience to his role, including a decade at Merkle, specializing in data-driven marketing and personalized creative. Most recently, he served as VP, Group Creative Director at dentsu Creative reporting to Ms. Winter, where he focused on driving creative excellence, building client relationships, and helping to launch dentsu’s generative AI platform for creativity.

“It’s such an exciting time to join Converge, and to be part of a team that is truly innovating in the performance marketing space,” said Lyons. “The opportunity to make a direct impact for our clients, while continuing to redefine modern performance under Shoshana’s leadership, was one I couldn’t pass up. I’m especially excited to help infuse meaningful AI capabilities into every layer of our work – from planning and strategy to creative and analytics.”

