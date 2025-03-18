NeuroOne® CEO Dave Rosa Discusses Epilepsy Treatment Innovations on Today’s Marketplace

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that CEO Dave Rosa was featured on Today’s Marketplace (TMP) alongside Dr. Jessica Clark, DNP, RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University. The discussion explored the latest advancements in epilepsy treatment and NeuroOne’s breakthrough OneRF® Ablation System.

The full interview can be viewed online here .

Over 50 million people worldwide are affected by epilepsy, with nearly one-third of patients experiencing seizures that do not respond to medication. For these individuals, alternative treatment options, including Radiofrequency (RF) ablation therapy, offer a promising solution.

NeuroOne’s OneRF® ablation system, is the first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared device capable of both recording brain activity and performing an RF ablation using the same device. The system has three main components: an electrode that stimulates, records and monitors brain activity with the capability to also perform an ablation, a temperature probe, and a radio frequency heat generator system.

"It was my pleasure to take part in this engaging conversation with Elizabeth Hart and Dr. Clark about the latest treatment options for epilepsy. The OneRF® system represents a significant advancement, offering a more efficient and precise approach for patients who still experience seizure activity after using traditional medication options," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. "By combining real-time monitoring with targeted ablation in a single procedure, we are not only improving patient outcomes but also reducing the need for multiple invasive surgeries."

To learn more about NeuroOne and its groundbreaking work in epilepsy treatment, as well as the potential for our OneRF® platform to be used in pain management, please visit nmtc1.com .

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

